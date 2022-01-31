Professional Insight: Intelligence Executive Speaks To Government Students

Neil Wiley, former principal executive of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, spoke to government students on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Wiley addressed students in two classes about his experiences and knowledge within the United States intelligence community.

Some of the topics Wiley touched on included the current situation involving Ukraine and Russia and the things that motivate world leaders such as their geographical culture and history and how these things might impact the decisions they make.

“We do not credit our adversaries with the same moral integrity that we afford to ourselves. Think about how we characterize an adversary leader: ̒They’re evil. They’re corrupt. They’re insane. They’re nuts … ’” Wiley said. “The one thing we fail to do is recognize the single most important aspect of gauging another person’s actions and attitudes. … What matters is what they think of themselves when they get up in the morning. And the thing that was common to all of those people is they all thought they were right.”

Dean Robert Hurt of the Helms School of Government emphasized the significance of Wiley’s visit with the students.

“I think it’s safe to say that here at Liberty we want our students to get the highest quality education,” he said. “Of course, that includes a regular complement of classroom time and coursework, but we also think that having people that have practical experience that can come in and talk to our students and show them how to take what they learn in the books and apply it in real life is invaluable.”

Hurt said that Wiley’s profession is a weighty one.

“He was able to talk to the students about what it’s like to be a member of the intelligence community and … to spend a career working every day to keep America safe,” he said. “That’s a big job.”

In addition to his role as former principal executive, Wiley also worked in the Defense Intelligence Agency and was chief of the Military Forces Analysis Office.

National Security major Brent Schuliger heard Wiley speak in one of his classes, and he was grateful for the opportunity.

“It was a privilege to hear from a distinguished intelligence professional such as Director Wiley,” Schuliger said. “He spoke on the crisis in Eastern Europe and lent insight into how to best analyze the leaders of adversarial countries. He stressed the importance of considering the impact history, culture and geography might have on a person — especially foreign leaders.”

Schuliger said that this visit to Liberty was not Wiley’s first.

“This was actually Director Wiley’s second visit to Liberty in this academic year, and it speaks to the excellence of the Helms School of Government to be able to host an expert such as him,” he said.

