President’s Post: 2/1/2022

As champions for Christ, we are called to be people devoted to prayer.

The Bible mentions over 600 accounts of prayer throughout the Old and New Testaments and over 400 accounts of answers to prayers. The Gospels record Jesus praying two dozen times, and the Apostle Paul mentions prayer over 40 times. Prayer is an essential part of what it means to know and follow Christ.

But how should we think about prayer?

In one of his “prison letters,” Paul writes to the church of Philippi, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 4:6-7).

Paul wrote those words as an encouragement to Christians who were no doubt facing persecution, even as he was facing certain death in the near future. Yet Paul was encouraging Christians to pray to the Lord with thanksgiving in every circumstance, regardless of the situation.

James the brother of Jesus said, “You do not have because you do not ask God,” (James 4:2).

I have seen God do life-changing things as a result of prayer. One of the most impactful examples came in my early days of ministry. My family and I were moving to Alaska as God called us to start a church there. My father had just left my mother, and I knew she needed someone to take care of her. I asked the Lord to send someone into her life, and he answered my prayer. My mother was later married to a man who loved her, provided for her and took care of her. The Lord provided because of prayer.

James also reminds us to “pray for one another” because “the prayers of a righteous man accomplishes much,” (James 5:16). That is why we share our requests with one another, even as we enter this season of prayer at Liberty University. I want to encourage each of you to spend time praying alone and even praying together.

Jesus taught us that prayer doesn’t have to be long or difficult.

Dr. Elmer Towns, Liberty’s co-founder, wrote a book several years ago titled, “Praying the Lord’s Prayer for Spiritual Breakthrough.” It is a book that I would encourage any student to read. In it, Dr. Towns helps us to think about prayer, not hour-by-hour, but minute-by-minute.

The Lord’s Prayer is how Jesus taught his disciples to pray. It is a prayer that can be prayed in less than a minute. Not a single word is wasted, and your life can be completely transformed by it. Unlike many of the hypocrites in Jesus’ day who would say long-winded prayers or speak incessant babble like many of the pagans in that day, Jesus gave a very simple instruction on prayer.

Jesus said, “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one,’” (Matthew 6:9-13).

Prayer is our lifeline to our heavenly Father. Jesus gives us a pattern for prayer and a revolutionary way of thinking about prayer that is truly countercultural. But none of this can happen apart from Christ and without becoming a child of God.

Some of you might wonder, “How do I become a child of God?” I want to say that too can be as simple as “calling on the name of the Lord.” The Scriptures teach us, “Whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved,” (Romans 10:13). That can be as simple and as sincere as praying something like this: “Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe that you died for my sins and rose from the dead. I repent of my sin, and I ask you to be Lord of my life. I want to trust and follow you today as Lord and Savior.”

If you’ve placed your faith in Jesus Christ, then you are a child of God. And as a child of God, you can be confident that whatever you ask in prayer according to His will, He hears us.

Finally, I will always remember the words my friend and Liberty’s founder, Dr. Jerry Falwell, who said: “Nothing of eternal significance ever happens apart from prayer.” So much of the story of Liberty reflects that very truth. We can do nothing without God’s help and without prayer. So, I want to personally invite you to join me and your fellow students this semester in praying for one another and praying for Liberty University. Please share your requests with us today by logging on: https://www.liberty.edu/prayer-request/

Remember, I am praying with you, and I am praying for you. God Bless you.

