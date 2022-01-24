Moon Tea Relocates From Parking Lot On Wards Road To Downtown

On Jan. 8, Moon Tea moved its location from Wards Road to Main Street in downtown Lynchburg and is now partnered with a restaurant, Mizumi Japanese Bistro.

According to their website, Moon Tea is a boba and bubble tea restaurant that also offers a variety of yogurt and slushie options and macaroons.

Since they opened, Moon Tea became increasingly popular among Liberty Students because of its close proximity to campus. Since it is not located in a building, it was only open in the warmer months.

This is what prompted General Manager David Kang to consider relocating.

“We had planned last year … that we were going to open the restaurant Mizumi Japanese Bistro in downtown, and we always wanted a building for Moon Tea because it was getting famous, and everyone wanted to come,” Kang said. “We usually opened for spring and summer and then closed for late fall and winter season for Moon Tea because we had it in the parking lot. So, we just decided to relocate it to the Mizumi Bistro, so everyone can come by every season.”

According to Kang, customers have loved having a place to come inside, and it’s made it even more popular.

“They always wanted a table or café environment to be able to sit and enjoy. The Japanese food and the boba, they work together really good, so customers have loved it,” Kang said.

Liberty student Anna Cho shared that while the downtown location is farther from campus, the ability to go inside is an added bonus.

“The place was really pretty, and they had good food. I liked it a lot, and the staff was really nice,” Cho said.

The restaurant was featured on the Downtown Lynchburg Instagram account. This caught the eye of student Taylor Todd. When she visited, she enjoyed the light and fun atmosphere that reflected even onto the menu. The only downside she shared was limited parking.

Kang shared that the location and features around the restaurant have helped boost business. It is one of the first few restaurants someone sees when driving onto main street. Due to it being in front of the downtown entrance, it’s only a few blocks away from local parks, making it a good place to grab drinks before walking around the city.

Kang encourages more Liberty students to come and enjoy the food and drinks. Most that have come have told him they enjoyed being able to hang out with friends in

the restaurant.

“I would say Wednesday nights and Friday nights lots of students will come by around 8 to 9 in a group of students to come enjoy the food,” Kang said.

For students interested in learning more about Moon Tea, they can visit their website at mizumiva.com, check out their Facebook or stop by in person on Main Street.

