Liberty Students March For LIfe: The Standing For Freedom Center Sponsors Pro-Life Students In Washington D.C.

The Standing for Freedom Center brought over 500 students to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21 to support and participate in the March for Life.

“I wanted to come to the March for Life with Liberty University because I have always been passionate about the issue of abortion. I have a heart for injustice, especially for people who can’t get justice for themselves,” Liberty student Genesis Schat said.

The March for Life is a pro-life and Christian event that equips individuals with the knowledge needed to stand for those who do not have a voice of their own.

“It is important for students to participate in this March for Life to gain an understanding of what is at stake with the pro-life issue and to recognize the impact that they can have,” Influencer Advisor of The Standing for Freedom Center Christian Lasval said.

On this trip, Liberty students participated in a rally at the National Mall which featured singer Jordan St. Cyr in person and virtually featured Matthew West.

Some of the speakers included Kirk Cameron, Lisa Robertson, Toni McFadden, Kristen Waggoner, Katie Shaw and others. Those also present were pro-life standing government officials Mike Kelly, Dan Crenshaw and many others.

“I loved how there were so many people who took time to come out to march as well as show their support for this crucial issue. Humans are made by God and deserve the chance to live,” Liberty student Sierra Number said.

Each speaker gave an account to support their stance on the pro-life movement and a common theme was found through each explanation: the equality for those unborn.

“The issue of the sanctity of life is paramount to human rights. If we do not get this issue right the rest will not matter,” Lasval said. “We first need to give a human the chance to live, otherwise why bother defending and upholding their other rights if we will not even protect their right to live.”

The March for Life commenced at the National Mall then headed down Constitution Avenue and concluded at the Supreme Court. There were thousands of pro-life supporters that marched for this cause, braving the cold January winter.

“What I want to be doing with my life is making people more aware of how detrimental abortion is to our generation and the population,” Liberty student Emma Parson said. “I try to be involved with as many pro-life events as I can. In this March for Life, I felt that many people have the same passions and desires as me, and I was just excited to be a part of it.”

The Standing for Freedom Center will be participating in more events similar to the March for Life. Its goal is to inform and instruct students about issues going on in the world.

“We are living out our Christian faith and carrying on the legacy of what Jerry Falwell Sr. intended from Liberty University by teaching about and engaging with current issues,” Lasval said. “It is our goal to be champions for Christ by participating in marches like these and building a coalition of patriot believers who love this country and who want to protect her.”

The March for Life organization was created to battle the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in all 50 states in the United States. The pro-life organization vowed to host the march in Washington, D.C., till the ruling is overturned on abortion. After performing this march for nearly 50 years, there is currently a case in the Supreme Court, the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which can overturn the original Roe v. Wade ruling.

“As Americans, protected by our Constitution, we have the ability to address grievances with the government by petitioning and protesting when the government permits unjust laws and takes unjust action, like sanctioning and protecting the act of abortion,” Lasval said.

Barton is a news reporter.