Liberty Students Honor MLK Day By Serving Lynchburg

Serving others is a core component of being a champion for Christ, so it is no surprise that Liberty University offers students multiple service opportunities throughout each semester.

One hundred twenty students served 10 organizations in the Lynchburg community on the first ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Liberty.

MLK Day is known as a national day of service to honor the work Martin Luther King Jr. did to create a “beloved community,” according to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

For the first time, Liberty University created its own day of service on MLK Day, partnering with local organizations like Gleaning for the World, Parkview Community Mission, Salvation Army, Humankind, World Help and more.

Students signed up online to serve at their chosen site before attending the service day. They left campus on buses around 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 and served at the sites for three hours.

“(Students) will be serving alongside these organizations doing various projects that they need done … things that are helpful and a blessing to the community,” Director of LU Serve Steven Gillum said. “They’re an extension of the student body, representing Liberty’s heart and mission, which is to serve the community as Champions for Christ.”

While serving, they organized, boxed items, sorted donations, picked up trash on the streets, cleaned, participated in landscaping, played with kids, made hygiene kits or assisted with checkout.

Sophomore Daniel Poindexter and site leader junior Kiara Wilson both served at Salvation Army Lynchburg. Poindexter helped carry boxes into the food pantry. He chose to serve because of his parents’ example.

“Ever since I was growing up, my parents have always been super into serving and constantly at (service) opportunities,” Poindexter said. “I saw the opportunity and I wanted to jump on and help especially because of MLK and all the service that he did.”

Wilson volunteers regularly at the Salvation Army and helped lead her peers in the day of service. She believes serving can lead to discussions about the gospel. She said serving shows others Jesus in a tangible way.

“Like MLK just so eloquently went and served his life, and even Jesus did everything that didn’t ever enhance himself but just gave himself. That’s what agape love is,” Wilson said. “It’s unconditional, sacrificial love. Having the chance to sacrificially love people and serve them is a way that we get to show who Jesus is.”

He said the Office of Equity and Inclusion approached their office with the collaborative idea of a day of service in honor of MLK Day. The two offices partnered together to create the new event. Executive Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Shon Muldrow believes the day of service will be a day of service for students to follow Christ’s example.

“Liberty University is excited to partner with local community leaders to help our neighbors. Martin Luther King Jr. set an example of bold Christian service, so MLK day should be an opportunity for all of us to do the same,” Muldrow said. “Jesus came to serve, and nothing is more unifying than when we answer the biblical call to give of ourselves and love our neighbor.”

Originally, the day was planned for Jan. 17, but due to inclement weather, it was moved to the following Monday, Jan. 24.

Serving others in the community is encouraged for all students whether through CSER or LU Serve events like this one. Gillum said it helps students live their life with a Christian holistic purpose.

“It’s important for every student at Liberty University to serve their community. It puts life and purpose and passions in focus,” Gillum said.

LU Serve’s next big service event for students is Serve Lynchburg, a day where students serve all across Lynchburg on April 23. Students can expect more information on the event on the Office of Spiritual Development website and social media a few months before the event.

Fitch is the asst. news editor. Follow her on Twitter