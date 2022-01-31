Liberty Initiates Prayer Movement To Lift One Another Up

Silence fell over the Vines Center as students wrote down personal prayer requests.

Following the musical talents of Christian artist Dennis Agajanian, Liberty President Jerry Prevo addressed the crowd about the importance of making one’s request known to God and informed them of a new prayer initiative called Liberty in Prayer.

“We’re going to ask you today to not only make your requests known to God but make your requests known to all of us,” Prevo said.

As they entered Convocation on Friday, Jan. 28, every student received a prayer card. The card included a section to write down five different requests for Prevo to pray over and a section they could keep for themselves. It also included a QR code, so they can inform Prevo of answered prayer requests.

Volunteers gathered every prayer card and placed them into two large boxes labeled “Liberty in Prayer” at the front of the stage. The top of the boxes held words spoken by Liberty’s founder Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr: “Nothing of eternal significance ever happens apart from prayer.”

Prevo asked the students to partner with him in prayer this semester. He said the boxes will be placed around campus, moving from time to time, and encouraged them to stop and pray when they walk by them.

“Sometimes we only pray when we’re scared. We only pray when we really get into trouble, but the Bible says we ought to pray without ceasing,” Prevo said.

Convocation ended with Prevo emphasizing the importance of praying the Lord’s Prayer found in Matthew 6:9-13. He said it magnifies God and gives him a place in our minds, and he challenged students to pray the Lord’s Prayer 10 times every day. He followed it by leading students in singing the Lord’s Prayer to finish Convocation.

