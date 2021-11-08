President’s Post: What Can I Do as a Christian to Honor and Observe Veterans Day?

You cannot drive through Liberty University’s campus without noticing our many purple signs. These markers designate Liberty as a Purple Heart University, honoring veterans and active military who were wounded during combat while serving in the U.S. armed forces. They are just one outward sign of Liberty’s strong tradition of supporting service members, veterans and their families.

This week we are observing Veterans Day all across campus as we do across the nation.

Some of you might wonder how this national holiday was started. It began Nov. 11, 1918, as the world celebrated the end of World War I. On the first anniversary, it was called Armistice Day, commemorating the sacrifices of soldiers in the “war to end all wars”. In 1954, Congress changed it to Veterans Day to include veterans throughout American history.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a veteran and five-star general in World War II said, “On that day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”

This is why every November Liberty holds Military Appreciation events as a part of our longstanding commitment to honor the sacrifice these brave men and women have given to our country. This year, the Office of Military Affairs is recognizing the whole month of November as Military Appreciation Month.

Some of you might ask, “What can I do as a Christian to honor and observe Veterans Day?”

First, please take this time to thank a veteran or active service member. Our great nation enjoys its freedom because of their sacrifices. Thankfulness and gratitude are the marks of a mature follower of Christ.

Second, support a veteran family or organizations devoted to the care and concern of veterans in the United States. There are many combat veterans who returned home but will never be the same because of what they experienced while serving our country. As Christians, we should show exemplary care, concern and devotion for others.

Third, be a good citizen. What do I mean by that? I mean stewarding the freedoms and blessings that have been entrusted to you. As Christians, we should be compelled not to use our freedoms foolishly but to carefully safeguard them by participating in civic life and doing our part to ensure those freedoms remain. Veterans paid the price so that we could be afforded the opportunities and blessings of citizenship. Don’t ever waste it.

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.