Students Will Camp in the Grayson Highlands With Liberty’s Outdoor Adventure Program

Fall break is a much-needed opportunity for students to temporarily disconnect from the everyday stresses that college life entails. The Outdoor Adventure program’s camping trip to Grayson Highlands State Park will offer a chance to unwind in the midst of God’s beautiful handiwork.

On Oct. 14-17 a group of Liberty students will head down to southwestern Virginia for campfires, mountain biking, card games and hikes in search of wild ponies, said Assistant Director of Outdoor Adventure Katy Ward.

The students attending are required to pay a $100 deposit to Campus Recreation but will be given tents, sleeping bags, food, bikes and transportation for the entire stay. Students were only tasked with bringing clothing to prepare for warmer days and cooler nights and basic toiletries. According to Ward, the group will be staying at a campsite with bathrooms and running water.

The trip has a limit of 12 participants with Ward and Elijah Stanley joining from the Outdoor Adventures staff to oversee the weekend.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a very easy trip and a nice relaxing time,” Ward said. “It’s a time to get outside, relax and get away from the stress of classes which is the whole point of fall break. We have people on every one of our trips that come by themselves and then they end up walking away with friends made.”

The Outdoor Adventure program will continue to host various backpacking trips, stargazing nights and other events for the remainder of the fall semester.

For more information on the Outdoor Adventure program, or to register for a future event, visit liberty.edu/campusrec or follow on Instagram @libertycampusrec.

Quigg is a news reporter.