House of Delegates Election – District 22

Kathy Byron and Greg Eaton are battling to represent District 22, which includes Bedford County, City of Lynchburg, Campbell County and Franklin County

Kathy Byron

Originally born in Pennsylvania, Republican Delegate Kathy Byron is currently a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 22, according to Ballotpedia.

Byron has been at the helm of her position for 23 years while serving on the Commerce and Labor, Finance and Science and Technology committees.

According to her campaign website, some of Byron’s values consist of safe schools that focus on educating core subjects such as reading, math and science. She also focuses on not raising state taxes, emphasizing “Virginia’s taxes are not too low”.

Byron identifies as a Christian Baptist and is proud of her religious beliefs. Byron considers herself to be a strong voice for traditional Christian values, according to her campaign website.

She married Jack Byron in 1973 and they have three children and five grandchildren. Kathy Byron and her family have been proud members of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Her and her husband have owned and operated B&B Presentations for over 26 years.

Question and Answer:

1. If elected, what position would you take on legislation concerning social issues where public policies go against dearly held religious beliefs, specifically concerning abortion and religious liberty?

I have consistently supported policies and legislation that protect the religious liberties of individuals, including legislation related to abortion procedures providing for a “conscience clause.”

2. As a representative of this district in the House of Delegates, what steps would you take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant?

The best and most effective steps in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 involve encouraging – not mandating – individual behavior. Informing the public and providing accurate information will result in individuals taking steps to protect themselves and their families.

3. What position would you take on legislation concerning vaccine mandates and passports that would affect college students in Virginia?

As noted by my answer to Question 2, I am opposed to mandates as an approach to combating the virus.

4. Many Liberty students proudly exercise their Second Amendment rights. What position would you take on legislation that restricted gun rights of Virginians?

I have consistently supported the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners and will continue to do so.

5. School districts in Virginia have recently made national news regarding the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. What position do you take on CRT, and does it have a place in Virginia’s public schools?

As critical race theory classifies individuals by race and promotes a wholly inaccurate characterization of both American history and our nation today, I am adamantly opposed to it being taught in schools.

6. Why should a Liberty student vote for you?

I have a record of advancing policies and legislation that respect the rights and liberties of individuals, protect innocent human life and restrain government overreach. I have supported Liberty University and worked in both the General Assembly and during my tenure on the Tobacco Commission to advance its mission. Liberty is an integral part of our region and our community, providing services not only to its students, but to people throughout Central Virginia. One of my children has attended and now a grandchild is attending Liberty University. Liberty graduates “Champions for Christ” – best university ever.

Greg Eaton

Greg Eaton is a Democrat running against incumbent Kathy Byron to represent District 22 in the House of Delegates.

According to his campaign website, Eaton grew up in Blacksburg, VA. He worked landscaping jobs around Virginia as a teenager, and later took a position with Old Dominion Job Corps Center teaching landscaping. Eaton discovered a love for teaching and, received a Bachelor of Science in horticulture in 1993 and Master of Science in biology in 1995 from Virginia Tech and a doctorate in ecology from Dartmouth College in 2001.

He returned to Virginia Tech where he served as a nursery and landscape extension specialist. In 2006, Eaton, his wife Suzanne and his daughters Isabel and Annalise moved to the Lynchburg area where he became the Director at the Claytor Nature Center at the University of Lynchburg, an education and research center in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He has also taught undergraduate and graduate courses in environmental science and biology at the university.

Eaton is on the board of the Virginia Association for Environmental Education, which, according to its website, focuses on improving environmental literacy in Virginia through education and community engagement. He is also the training coordinator of the Central Virginia Master Naturalists, a citizen science and volunteer group promoting natural resource management and conservation.

According to his campaign website, Eaton’s top priorities are “fairness,” “truth” and “respect,” and his main issues are education and environment.

Question and Answer:

1. If elected, what position would you take on legislation concerning social issues where public policies go against dearly held religious beliefs, specifically concerning abortion and religious liberty?

Because the freedom to practice a chosen religion is guaranteed in both the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions, I am wholly in favor of religious liberties that conform to law. I am confident that religious beliefs and customs of all kinds are widely accepted and in little danger of infringement in our life and culture. Abortion law, like other issues of life and death, morality, personal sovereignty and medical necessity, requires compassion and empathy. Abortion policy should be framed with input from religious leaders, medical professionals, constitutional scholars, and passionate leaders of contemporary thought.

2. As a representative of this district in the House of Delegates, what steps would you take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant?

I would help educate my district of the facts, sometimes the best guesses, of experts about this virus, its transmission, its terrible mounting cost, and about the best solutions we know. I would require everyone to get the vaccines that are medically indicated. I would facilitate the subsidy, safe distribution and administration of vaccines. I would allow, and in emergencies, require, locally appropriate mask and isolation mandates. More than 700,000 dead Americans. 174 dead in Lynchburg, 132 dead in Bedford Co, 128 dead in Campbell Co, 13,000 dead across Virginia. I think this meets the definition of emergency.

3. What position would you take on legislation concerning vaccine mandates and passports that would affect college students in Virginia?

Given current vaccine science and responsible policy, college students should be required to have the vaccine for admission to college.

4. Many Liberty students proudly exercise their Second Amendment rights. What position would you take on legislation that restricted gun rights of Virginians?

Our Second Amendment rights should be exercised within societal norms. Obviously, firearms are powerful symbols of our history and culture, specifically included in the U.S. Constitution. It is simply sane policy that firearms, given their lethality, be regulated. I have a rifle. I do not want to give it away. But county militias – not conducive to peace in our community. Open carry – not civilized, and we need civility badly. Concealed carry – whatever for?! Assault weapons – I think we should only trust a bonified expert with automatic firearms. Owners of other firearms must be trained. Couldn’t we just go back to taking guns out for hunting, pest control, and target practice, otherwise secure them safely, and not be sticking them in people’s faces? We need young people to contribute to solutions, not be part of the problem.

5. School districts in Virginia have recently made national news regarding the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. What position do you take on CRT, and does it have a place in Virginia’s public schools?

I’m not an expert on critical race theory. If there are experts available representing the academic discipline and Virginia Public Schools, I am sure our public policy could align with whatever they worked out. Public policy is not what is riling up parents to attend unruly school meetings. That would be unscrupulous talking heads who are only experts in being loud.

In general – e.g., vaccines for deadly communicable diseases, what is taught in Virginia Public Schools, gun policy, it is important that we employ experts rather than loud-mouths. Passionate citizen engagement in social issues and public policy is necessary. Passion can drive initiatives in good policy. The administration of our democratic republic must be practical and fair, and these days must also be nimble and savvy. The modern world is flat, fast, crowded and getting hotter. Climate, corruption, hatred, poverty, polarization … It doesn’t take an expert to see that we are in a very dire state. There is no time for fooling around with insulting someone’s dignity, nursing old grudges, yelling epithets. We need to be civil adults. We need to think through critical issues. We need to employ experts.

6. Why should a Liberty student vote for you?

You know the dire state of things, and that experts are helpful. No one is an expert at everything, but I am blessed with a good education and a passion for doing what’s important and right. I want to contribute what I can to addressing the countless problems we face. I’ve spent my career in the research, education, and communication of science and the environment. I would employ our capacity for these competencies in other areas of great need. I signed on to the American Anti-Corruption Act. I am practical and fair. I am a civil servant of the public good.