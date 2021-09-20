Team Liberty Runs in Virginia 10 Miler and 4 Miler

One is running to stay fit during her pregnancy. One is walking to have quality time with his daughter. All are running the Virginia 10 Miler or the Virginia 4 Miler on Sept. 25 with their entry fees paid by Liberty University.

One hundred and forty-four faculty and staff will comprise Team Liberty as they participate in the upcoming races, both of which are sponsored by the Lynchburg Road Runners Club.

A local tradition dating back to 1974, the race will be celebrating 47 years of encouraging running and walking.

According to Racer’s Guide website, this event has become “one of the premier road races on the east coast and is a shining example of our community’s firm commitment to health and wellness through running and walking.”

The Virginia 10 Miler started as part of a two-week event in Lynchburg called Kaleidoscope that featured arts, crafts and special events. Although the other events have since ended, the race remains.

According to www.virginiatenmiler.com/charities/, the Moore Giles Virginia 10 Miler contributes a portion of the proceeds to select nonprofit organizations. These nonprofits include Amazement Square, Chap, Girls on the Run, Lynchburg Daily Bread, Miriam’s House, CASA, Kid’s Haven and Park View Community Mission.

The races will begin at E.C. Glass High School at 8 a.m. Participants will have the option to run or to walk the 4-mile course. In the past, people from the community have lined the course with signs of encouragement and sprayed water on runners and walkers to cool them off during the race.

Liberty University Campus Recreation will oversee the registration for faculty and staff participants and communication about the two races. An email was sent out informing employees of the opportunity.

“We are able to support our faculty and staff in a unique way that encourages them to pursue a goal of achieving something they’ve never done before, as far as running 10 miles,” Rylie Culkin, director of communications and marketing for Campus Recreation said. “We also think being involved in this community initiative and building connections with Liberty and with the community is important.”

Each participant can pick up a Team Liberty T-shirt. They are encouraged to wear them to the race.

Reese Braband works as the Club Sport’s spiritual development and assistant athletic director. This year will be his sixth in a row running the 10-mile race, and he’ll be running with his father-in-law.

“I was never a runner growing up,” explained Braband. “Running became an outlet to stay in shape. I have found that I really enjoyed it, but my father-in-law runs 50Ks. He’s in his 50s, so he motivates me to keep up with him and his running.”

Enterprise Architecture Project Manager Rick Jadin participated in similar events while he lived in Wisconsin. When he moved to Lynchburg and heard about this opportunity, it felt natural for him to sign up. Jadin will walk the Virginia 4 Miler for the third year. For him, it’s more than just a race: it’s also an opportunity to reconnect with his daughter.

“This year, I am walking with my daughter because [it’s] quality time,” Jadin explained. “She’s older and married, and we don’t get to spend a lot of quality time together. This is the perfect opportunity.”

Senior Executive Assistant to the Chief Information Officer MJ Jackson participated three years ago and decided to sign up for the Virginia 4 Miler again this year to stay fit in her second pregnancy. She is excited to walk the course with her coworkers.

“Because of the pandemic and everything, I think it’s really good for everybody to get out and get fresh air and move their body,” Jackson said.

Fitch is a news reporter. Follow her on Twitter at @charity_elise_.