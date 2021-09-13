President’s Post: What Will Life be Like for My Grandkids?

What will life be like for my grandkids?

With all the urgent things a college student must think about each week, that question probably doesn’t keep you up at night. It’s too far off from the stage of life you’re in now.

Look, I get it. Most of life is about living one day at a time and putting one foot in front of the other. But just for this column, let’s think about the future … and those grandkids.

President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is only one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”

His point was that each generation must take responsibility for preserving and passing along the liberties we enjoy here in our nation. If the next generation acts indifferent to the heritage that exists in the United States, then we must ask: have I done my part?

Have I taught and lived out an appreciation for our nation and the gifts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution? Have I shown deep gratitude for all those who have fought and even died so that we would have these gifts?

I want you to further consider the treasure that we have in the Bible, God’s Word. Even more important than our God-given rights as outlined by our Constitution, the Bible is God’s inerrant and authoritative revelation given to us so that we would know Him and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

We take it for granted that we can have a copy of the Bible. However, in many societies, owning a Bible is punishable by death. I’m grateful to live in a country where we are free to worship with little resistance or fear of persecution.

Let’s not neglect the Bible. The Holy Word of God shouldn’t collect dust on our bookshelf. It should be used as daily bread, feeding us spiritually and continually. When combined with prayer and church fellowship, reading the Bible is how the Almighty Creator of the universe communes with us – His children.

With the first three weeks of this fall term behind us, Liberty University students have most likely adjusted to their new class schedules, established friendships and balanced their school-to-work ratio. My prayer is that the spiritual growth opportunities offered on campus and in local churches will help each of you strengthen your knowledge and relationship with God.

Most of you all will outlive my generation. Then one day, your generation will approach the end of your own life’s journey. The days are long, but the years are short. The earth keeps spinning around the sun. The Lord who put that sun in the sky taught us that:

“The years of our life are seventy,

or even by reason of strength eighty;

yet their span is but toil and trouble;

They are soon gone, and we fly away.

…So teach us to number our days

that we may get a heart of wisdom”

– Psalm 90:10, 12

One day, your generation will lead our nation, churches, homes, schools and businesses. Our founder, Jerry Falwell Sr., had a mission to build Liberty University, to train and inspire you to become Champions for Christ in every area of life.

I have grandkids your age, and I pray for them every day. You should know that as your President, I also pray for this student body every day. I’m always in prayer for you.

What will life be like for your grandkids? Most of the answers to that question rests in the hands of God, and we can trust Him. But never forget that He has called you to make an impact on future generations by living for His glory in the here and now.

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.