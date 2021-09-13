Champion’s Choice: Our Picks for Saturday’s Game vs. ODU

After week two, we are all 2-0. All of our scores predictions were pretty far off points-wise, but Zac Zehnder came the closest of all of us.

Luke Randle (2-0)

Liberty 47, ODU 13

While some saw Troy as a potential upset for the Flames, Liberty controlled the game and never really looked in trouble. ODU should be a much easier opponent. When the Flames last played the Monarchs, it was a blowout, and I expect the same thing to happen here.

Christian Shields (2-0)

Liberty 42, ODU 21

Liberty continued to demonstrate athletic prowess with a solid victory over Troy. In this matchup against ODU, a team the Flames thoroughly decimated in 2018, Liberty will continue to demonstrate why it belongs in the AP top 25. Expect a strong offensive showing matched with equally powerful defense.

Jarrett Harper (2-0)

Liberty 35, ODU 14

Liberty will continue its strong start with a win against Old Dominion. Keep an eye on Liberty’s offensive line that has struggled so far this season. This is the game to fix those issues.

Cameron Satterthwaite II (2-0)

Liberty 48, ODU 10

The Flames high-powered offense should not have much of a problem navigating through ODU’s defense. Old Dominion does not have much momentum going its way as it did not play a game last year and currently has a 1-1 record.

Zac Zehnder (2-0)

Liberty 31, ODU 3

Unlike Liberty, ODU has been unpredictable this season. However, I expect Liberty to take commanding control at home Saturday.

Joshua Lipowski (2-0)

Liberty 45, ODU 16

This is the week for Liberty to finally show what it is truly made of and how talented they really are. Liberty is clearly the better team, and on the backs of a solid defense, Willis should cement his status as an elite FBS quarterback.