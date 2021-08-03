“Nightbirde,” who inspired millions after her golden buzzer performance, withdraws from AGT due to health

The woman who inspired Americans with her hope-filled story and music will not be able to continue on “America’s Got Talent” this season.

30-year-old Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, announced Monday on social media that her health has taken a turn for the worse, demanding all her attention and energy.

The Liberty University graduate received Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on AGT after her emotional performance of an original song, “It’s OK,” brought the audience to tears.

After the episode aired in June, Marczewski’s audition immediately gained attention on social media, garnering over 100 million views on Facebook alone. Marczewski continued to grow in popularity as she shared her journey battling cancer and brought hope to a situation that is never easy to endure.

Marczewski has even turned this new obstacle in her health into a lesson of hope.

“What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Marczewski said on Instagram.

Although Marczewski’s short journey comes to an end on AGT, it does not stop her from having dreams to fulfill.

“I’m planning my future, not my legacy,” Marczewski wrote on Instagram. “Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Lauren Shank is the News Editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @laurenmshank