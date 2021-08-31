Liberty Theatre Arts Department Bestows Title of Lordship to Professor

The faculty of Liberty’s Department of Theatre Arts kicked off the fall semester with a fun gift and considerate gesture for a fellow professor. Associate Professor Neal Brasher, of the Department of Theatre Arts, was bestowed the title of “lord” at the start of the school year and given a small plot of land in Scotland.

“I’m not a real Scottish lord,” Brasher said. “It was just a nice gesture on the part of my colleague.”

Associate Professor Barry Gawinski was the mastermind behind gifting Brasher the plot of land and the title of lordship. Gawinski discovered this interesting gift over the summer through an advertisement by the company Established Titles.

Established Titles sells small plots of land in Scotland, ranging from one to 10 square feet. A designated number is then assigned to the purchased property, and a personalized title certificate is sent to the buyer. The traditional title of “lord” or “lady” goes to the individual named on the certificate. A tree is then planted on that plot of land in the name of the recipient.

“I recognized that I wasn’t really interested in purchasing for myself,” Gawinski said. “But the more I thought about it, I really felt it would be a fitting gift for a fellow professor and friend in the Department of Theatre Arts.”

Brasher is a longtime lover of Shakespearean plays, particularly “Macbeth,” which has been nicknamed “the Scottish play.” He is the department’s residential expert on classical language and world and theatre history.

Professor Neal Brasher received this certificate confirming his newly acquired 5-foot plot of land in Scotland and certifying his new title of “lord.”

“It seemed fitting that Brasher should have the title ‘lord,’” Gawinski said. “Also, from a historical and Shakespearean perspective, he would have a deep appreciation of the title.”

Gawinski recruited members of the department to surprise Brasher, including department Chair Linda Cooper and Professor Andy Geffken. During the first fall department meeting, Cooper set the stage for the lighthearted ceremony as Gawinski called Brasher to the front and proceeded to present the land deed and title of “lord” to him.

Geffken, armed with a sword, then asked Brasher to kneel. Using the blade, he bestowed the title of “lord” upon Brasher. As associate professor and Scottish lord, Brasher now carries both an official and un title.

The gift of an Established Title provides the unique opportunity of being legitimately dubbed a “lord,” an experience traditionally reserved for members of the nobility class. Further, by purchasing these plots of land, gift-givers are contributing to an important reforestation initiative, as a tree is planted in the name of every new “lord” or “lady.”

Jeddi Tso is a Feature Writer.