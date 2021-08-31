Caleb Homesley Searches for a Home in the NBA

Although waived by the Washington Wizards Aug. 3, Caleb Homesley is still aiming to prove himself to NBA teams for a spot on their rosters.

Homesley, a former college basketball phenom at Liberty University, is still pursuing an NBA career. As of August, he plans to begin training camp to show NBA coaches that he can add depth to their team.

Homesley had a respectable performance in the 2021 MGM Resorts Summer League. Scoring an average of 12 points per game, Homesley expressed confidence in how well the summer league experience has been for both him and his former team.

“I think it was a great week for us. Everybody on our team learned a lot and especially me,” Homesley said in a Summer League press conference. “I just wanted to be a sponge and absorb everything I could. I think the coaching staff did a good job in teaching us. They’re a new staff as well, we’re new players coming into the NBA. I’m a young guy, we had a lot of young guys, just being able to try to mesh us together I think the coaching staff did a good job.”

Homesley had a magnificent five-year college basketball career at Liberty. He became one of the Flames’ primary players for scoring the ball from anywhere on the court. He helped lead the team to two ASUN Conference Championships and two appearances in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Homesley was also named the 2019 ASUN Conference Player of the Year.

In his first NCAA national tournament appearance in 2019, Homesley set his career high in scoring with 30 points in the first round. After the Flames’ exit in the second round, Homesley and the Flames hoped to return in 2020 with an even further run, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year, however, he was offered a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.

Caleb Homesley led Liberty to two ASUN Championships. (Photo by KJ Jugar)

After spending 10 days on the Wizards’ roster, Homesley began playing for G League teams Capital City Go-Go and the Erie Bayhawks. Early in the summer of 2021, he signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards and played in the 2021 Summer League. Homesley said one of the most significant improvements he made to his game this summer was his defense.

“For me, I think it was one of my keys coming in and just learning how to play it at the next level,” Homesley said in a Summer League press conference. “I only played 15 games in the G League bubble last year, so being able to come out here and showcase that I feel like I can guard multiple positions I really accepted that challenge.”

A few days before his 2021 MGM Resorts Summer League appearance, Homesley missed the final 15-man roster and was waived by the Washington Wizards. As of late summer 2021, he is entering the Washington Wizards developmental program with hopes to earn his spot on a NBA roster.

Cameron Satterthwaite II is a Sports Reporter.