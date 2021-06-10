LU alumni goes viral on “America’s Got Talent” golden buzzer performance

After Liberty alumna Jane Marczewski’s (’13) stunning and emotional performance of her original song “It’s OK,” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell only had one option: the golden buzzer.

Each of the four judges may hit his or her golden buzzer only once each season, reserved only for the best talents. Receiving the golden buzzer on AGT sends Marczewski straight to the live shows. The moment aired on Tuesday night and has now been viewed over 70 million times on Facebook alone.

“Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning… There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through,” Cowell said following the performance.

The young singer has not had the easiest of roads, spending the past several years dealing with a difficult form of breast cancer. On the AGT stage, Marczewski shared that she currently has cancer in her lungs, spine and liver. But Marczewski is turning her difficult story into a message of hope.

“I have a 2% chance of survival, but 2% is not 0%. 2% is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is,” said Marczewski on AGT.

Marczewski has been a star in the making since her time at Liberty, where she studied advertising and public relations. At Liberty, she realized her desire to pursue music and started writing songs, performing locally and gaining traction.

The live shows will begin in August.

