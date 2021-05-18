Evangelists Tim Lee and William Graham to serve as new chairman and vice chairman of Board of Trustees

Evangelists Tim Lee and William Graham will serve as the new chairman and vice chairman of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees.

Lee replaces Dr. Allen McFarland who served as the interim chairman since Dr. Jerry Prevo assumed the position of university president in August. Lee has been on the Board of Trustees since 1991 and served on the Spiritual Mission Committee. McFarland will stay on the board and continue to serve as a member of the Spiritual Mission Committee.

Lee, a Purple Heart recipient, lost his legs while serving in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam, but he has transformed his story into one of hope, seeking to glorify God by speaking at events worldwide. Lee is the president of Tim Lee Ministries, and his story has led him to spend the past 40 years as a full-time evangelist, ministering in 49 states and many countries around the world.

Lee has made many appearances on campus, inspiring students at convocation and delivering Liberty’s 43rd Baccalaureate Service address where he received an honorary Doctor of Divinity for his military service and evangelism work. Liberty also awarded Lee the George Rogers Champion of Freedom award in 2012, given annually to a veteran for outstanding heroism.

William Graham is the grandson of Evangelist Billy Graham, and he serves as vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.

Since the beginning of his evangelistic ministry in 2006, William Graham has shared the Gospel and hope of Jesus to over one million people around the globe.

William Graham graduated from Liberty in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in religion. He also obtained a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2001.

Lauren Shank is the News Editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @laurenmshank