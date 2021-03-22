Men’s Volleyball Keeps Winning Streak Intact With Victory Over Lancaster Bible

Liberty’s men’s volleyball team relied heavily on defensive pressure as it defeated Lancaster Bible College 3-1 in the LaHaye Recreation and Fitness Center March 12.

The victory occurred only two days after the Flames defeated Carolina University in three straight sets in the new Liberty Arena, and marked the Flames’ third consecutive victory.

Despite Liberty’s hot streak entering the game, the Chargers started strong, never trailing by more than one point in the first half of the first set and keeping the Flames on their toes. But the Flames refused to back down, leaving the teams tied at 15.

After that, the Flames turned up the heat, scoring four straight points and riding the wave of momentum to win the first set 25-22.

The second set started more favorably for the Flames. Once the Flames gained an 8-4 advantage, the Chargers failed to come within three points for the rest of the set. The Flames won 25-17.

In the third set, however, Lancaster Bible rallied and fought its way back into the game, with neither team ever gaining a three-point advantage. After the Flames garnered a 24-23 lead, the team faltered, with the Chargers turning the set around and winning the set 26-24.

“We were in a little lead late and then just fell off,” Head Coach Kaleb VanDePerre said regarding the third set. “I think keeping that focus and being able to execute when it’s the last five points of the game are going to be crucial.”

The Flames returned to finish the evening with a vengeance, however. A mere three points away from victory, the Flames led by seven. Once again, the Flames struggled to end the set, but they overcame these issues to win the fourth 25-22 and take the game.

“(We took) a quick reset, a deep breath and said, ‘Okay, we’re back out. It’s 0-0. Let’s start like we started 45 minutes ago,’ and we were able to do that well,” VanDePerre said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have a lot of good experience, so it helps that they know and have been through it before.”

VanDePerre attributed the victory to the Flames’ success on defense.

“Defensively, we stepped up,” VanDePerre said. “We … stayed a lot more disciplined on defense and our focus coming in was that our offense is there and we have a lot of guys with firepower, but if we’re not getting balls up, we’re not going to get those chances to score.”

While the team played well on defense, blocking remained a problem.

“We always struggle with blocking,” junior James Morton said. “It’s not necessarily just not being up, but continuing to close the block, making sure we’re there and then reading it as defenders. That’s something we’re always trying to get better at.”

The Flames’ victory helped solidify their number four ranking int he country (photo by KJ Jugar).

The Flames are currently ranked fourth in the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation at the Division I level, with one loss to Southern Virginia University at the beginning of the season. Morton expressed confidence in the team’s ability to operate as a unit.

“We are really close as a team,” Morton said. “We trust each other. I know if I make a bad pass, someone is going to pick it up.”

The team is currently 5-1 on the season after two victories over Milligan University in Tennessee March 13. The team’s stellar record serves as a bonus in a year in which even competing is not guaranteed.

“I’ve been proud of (the team),” Morton said. “It’s been a rough season because our whole season is gone, changed and flipped upside down. But people remained committed. We have good practices. We’re beating our opponents. I’m excited to see what they do next year and continue to succeed.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCVF championships were canceled, prohibiting the Flames from competing for the national title. The team will face SVU March 30 before ending its season in Virginia Beach for the East Coast Classic April 3.

Christian Shields is a Sports Reporter. Follow him on Facebook at @cpshields2000.