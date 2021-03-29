Liberty To Resume Activities Normally In the Fall

Liberty University revealed plans to return to normal operations in the fall following a year of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. University administration announced the step forward in a statement by President Jerry Prevo emailed to students March 24.

“With national and state data showing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, we are encouraged, foremost, that our prayers are being answered,” Dr. Prevo said. “If the data continues on this positive trajectory, and as local and state guidelines continue to be lifted, our campus will welcome students in the fall — without restrictions.”

COVID-19 made its mark on the world last spring, rampaging throughout the U.S. and initiating shutdowns and restrictions that lasted through the year.

When Liberty returned to on-campus instruction in the fall, students were introduced to a “new normal” – masks in on-campus buildings and during classes, social distancing mandates and restrictions on large gatherings. In 2020-21, freshmen have yet to experience many longstanding Liberty traditions – the large-scale culture of community and bi-weekly Convocation gatherings in Vines.

Additionally, students have only recently been allowed to visit other dorms, and many tables in dining locations remain marked off to lessen capacity. Popular campus events like coffeehouse were modified this year to ensure safety for students.

The statement released Thursday offered hope in a reinstalled sense of normalcy for returning and new students in the fall.

University administration recognizes that even though things are looking up, it is still important to remain cautious and diligent about maintaining health standards on campus through the fall.

“Even when current safety protocols are no longer in place, we will still be encouraging the campus community to maintain healthy habits and look out for the health and safety of others,” Dr. Prevo said. “We will also continue to inform the Liberty community of COVID-19-related news.”

Kayleigh Hamer is a Copy Editor. View her LinkedIn profile here.