What Is The Real Cost of Using Social MEdia?

Social media has turned 21st century communication on its head with its ability to connect people across oceans, allow political movements to flourish and provide inspiration for artists, dreamers and intellectuals. Society today is more connected than ever, but at what cost?

“I would say social media’s effect on individuals is far more harmful than anyone could’ve anticipated,” Annie Sandridge, a senior public health student and Resident Shepherd on East campus, said. “My studies have grown my desire to promote optimal self-care and wellness. With that, the pure dangers social media poses are becoming more and more apparent to me.”

Sandridge’s studies in public health have opened her eyes to the intricacies of community wellness, specifically when it comes to mental health. As an immersive user of social media with a strong understanding of its effects, public health has drastically impacted her usage and understanding of how to function in a healthy way in the social media age.

There is no definitive answer as to whether or not social media has a wholly positive or negative effect on a society. Considering it is simultaneously capable of spreading both good and harmful content, active use of social media can come at a lofty price.

“Several documentations point to the growing danger social media poses such as ‘The Social Dilemma’ and ‘The Social Network’ that are available on Netflix,” Sandridge said. “Documentaries such as these really shed some light on the darker sides of social media and its toxic effects when used negligently or without the understanding of the repercussions.”

According to the Pew Research Center of Internet and Technology, the majority of users on social media say they regularly encounter misleading information on different platforms. Their research results point to social media’s role in the rise of industrial-scale misinformation and hate speech, leaving several users depressed or addicted. Content consumption hinges on algorithms understood by few and accountable to even fewer.

“It becomes very easy to coast through superficial community when you rarely ever see someone face to face,” Sandridge said. “It is very dangerous when you can create who you want to be… Self-inflation is a very common thread along with unhealthy expectations as to how life should be and how life should go.”

Culture creates a feeling of pressure to be involved, not missing a beat. The harsh reality most students are facing is the failure to meet these expectations because life is not and cannot merely be a highlight reel of moments.

“Social media is dangerous when all we push are the highlights,” Maurice Victor, a 22-year-old strategic communications alumni, content creator and former social media manager, said. “The reality everyone has to swallow, and one that social media makes so difficult, is that it’s impossible for society to exist in a series of highs or attempt to draw satisfaction from social platforms.”

Sandridge and Victor are two voices echoing a sea of others. They mirrored one another in their simple solution to easing the burden of social media engagement: disconnect.

“I often recommend full days of completely unplugging,” Sandridge said. “Anyone who is on social media or has a desire to work in the field must create boundaries of rest. We have to create the space for ourselves to not feel the pressure of logging on or maintaining a presence on these platforms.”

It is important to note what rest is not: scrolling through social media.

Social media will continue to move on whether or not society is plugged in. When this is understood, it relieves the pressure of feeling the need to constantly stay engaged all the time while also reminding users of the human need to rest.

“Don’t give into the pressure,” Victor said. “Use social media or don’t use social media, limit your technology usage overall and be present with the real world.”

Jessi Green is the Asst. Feature Editor. Follow her on Twitter at @jessigreen0.

