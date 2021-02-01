Virginia Bans Use Of Handheld Devices While Driving

As a result of recent legislation passed by the state’s General Assembly, Virginia drivers can now be ticketed and fined for simply having a cell phone in their hand while operating a vehicle.

Those caught violating this law can expect to be fined $125 for a first offense, while drivers spotted a second time or in a school or work zone could be fined up to $250. While Virginia drivers will see this law enforced strictly, there are few exceptions to the new legislation, such as if a vehicle is lawfully parked or if a driver is calling 9-1-1.

Chris Faraldi, Ward IV representative on the Lynchburg City Council and Liberty graduate, understands what this new legislation means for students.

“Liberty students come from all corners of the country and world,” Faraldi said. “Knowing that this legislation passed, and the law has changed is the prudent thing to do.”

Faraldi further explained that the law bans texting and emailing while driving, making the use of a cellphone a primary offence, and therefore authorizing law enforcement officers to pull someone over if they are seen using their device.

According to Drive Smart Virginia, 80 percent of all car accidents involve driver inattention within three seconds of the crash. Moreover, the nonprofit reports that Virginia was found by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety to be one of the 11 states with the most relaxed driving safety laws.

This legislation was crafted in the summer with the intent to wait until the new year for it to come into effect to allow time for education about the changes to the law.

“Being that the law is new, we always seek to educate the public about new legislation,” Sgt. Bill Tomlin of the Lynchburg Police Department said. “There have not been a great deal of offenses, but we will be warning, and if necessary, summonsing drivers when appropriate.”

When discussing the strategy behind enforcement of this new law, Tomlin noted that the goal of the officers is to encourage compliance.

“As far as warning those who come into the State, be aware of the law and do not use your handheld device while operating a motor vehicle, not only because it is now the law, but also because it is the smart, safe thing to do,” Tomlin added.

To read the law, visit the Virginia General Assembly’s website.

Allen Moro is a News Reporter.

