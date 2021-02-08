Student Activities Plans To Hold Coffeehouse

Coffeehouse is back – and Student Activities is working to make it better than ever, reinstating the theme from the cancelled 2020 event, and bringing a “late night talk show” concept to attendees.

The twice-yearly Coffeehouse is one of the most popular events on Liberty’s campus, full of musical talent and creative performances. The event scheduled for last spring was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, which influenced the decision to make the 2020 Christmas Coffeehouse a virtual event. Now, in 2021, the Student Activities staff is confident it is ready to bring back Coffeehouse safely. The event is planned for March 27.

Clayton Copper, the special events coordinator, said, “Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are only able to host a fraction of our usual attendance for Coffeehouse.”

A maximum of 250 people will be in the live audience for each of the two shows. Tickets for a table seating six costs $75. Individual tickets are $5 in advance and $7 on the day of the show.

Students can also watch the event virtually by purchasing a $10 ticket for a group of six.

“We wanted to offer the feeling of watching with friends that has a huge impact on the experience of Coffeehouse,” Copper said. These virtual tickets are available until noon on March 25.

Student Activities is taking every precaution to protect those who choose to attend Coffeehouse in person.

Masks are required, and students are requested to avoid touching their face and to wipe off any surfaces they come into contact with. The flow of traffic will be entirely one-way; guests can enter through two doors and exit through two others. There will also be precautions in place for the performers.

“Performers will be under the same safety protocols as the audience, seated in their own groups and (they) will have no contact with other groups,” Copper said.

Coffeehouse has become a staple at Liberty, with the twice annual event usually the highlight in students’ semesters. Videos from Coffeehouse have been known to garner thousands of views, providing a unique opportunity for students to showcase their production skills and various talents.

Due to restrictions and safety precautions, Student Activates requires those interested in trying out to schedule a time slot on their website. Video guidelines are found on the Student Activities website.

