Liberty Hosts Life March Event On Campus, Hundreds PArticipate

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff gathered Friday afternoon on Liberty University’s campus to pray and march for the preborn at the Life March, hosted by the Falkirk Center for Faith and Freedom.

Before the march, worship leaders led the group in songs as the marchers trickled in. Attendees heard from acting President Jerry Prevo who led the charge defining what it means to be pro-life and leading the group in prayer. Allie Beth Stuckey, conservative commentator, author and host of the show Relatable spoke to the crowd along with David Benham, a former Liberty student and active anti-abortion speaker.

“Marching in person and marching for the defenseless in the womb is the least we can do in the face for this kind of injustice,” Stuckey said. “This cause is worth any criticism you might get, it’s worth any pushback and name calling, it deserves our refusal to sit down. This cause is literally a matter of life and death.”

Representatives from local pregnancy centers instructed attendees on how to locally be involved in the lives of women and families choosing life.

Liberty’s Students for Life and Culture of Life 1972 co-sponsored the event, promoting the event and providing signs for students to hold throughout the march.

The anti-abortion presence on campus was seen and heard as they partook in a one-mile march around the Freedom tower and passed Williams Stadium before looping back to the main academic lawn, wearing red beanies donated by COL 1972, one of the only fashion brands donating to anti-abortion causes.

Maggie Donica, president of Liberty’s Students for Life, said sometimes it is hard to see outside of Liberty’s campus why this movement is so important.

“We are the age that most women get an abortion, so this means it is our classmates our friends and roommates,” Donica said. “Getting out and being willing to help the women around us and on campus helps people change their focus to realize this is a problem everywhere even here.”

Hattie Troutman is the Editor-inChief. follow her on Twitter at @hattrout.

