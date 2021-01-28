Liberty Will Host Pro-Life Events On Campus After March For Life Goes Virtual

Liberty students, faculty and staff plan to march for the unborn and pro-life causes Friday Jan. 29 at the Life March hosted by Liberty University’s Falkirk Center for Faith and Freedom starting at 11:30 p.m. The plans were set after the national March for Life, an annual demonstration held in Washington D.C. moved to a virtual event.

Following Friday’s virtual streaming of Convocation, the march will kick off in front of the Montview Students Union where attendees will hear from author, host of the Relatable Podcast and conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey along with Liberty alum David Benham. Both keynote speakers will charge the attendees before the march begins.

Once the march begins, the attendees will walk down University Boulevard, wrapping around the campus bookstore and passing by the School of Business and Commons Residential Dorms.

Pro-life clubs on campus like Culture of Life 1972 and Students for Life LU plan to co-sponsor the event, passing out beanies donated by Culture of Life 1972 to the first 600 march attendants.

For more information on the Life March, visit The Falkirk Center for Faith and Freedom’s social media pages.