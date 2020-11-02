The Helms School of Government Brings in a New Professor to the Criminal Justice Department

Major Amanda Trent, a Virginia native with a wealth of law enforcement and corrections experience and a heart for service, was welcomed as a professor in the Helms School of Government this fall.

Born into a law enforcement family, Trent felt the call to the field at a young age.

“It has honestly been the only thing I’ve ever thought about doing,” Trent said.

After obtaining her undergraduate degree from Roanoke College and her master’s from Radford University, Trent served in a vast array of law enforcement positions — starting out at the Roanoke City Jail before working at a warrant services division. She then transitioned to a role working with juvenile crimes and school resources before she was promoted to a professional standards position in accreditation and training.

Trent served as part of the core transition team that brought the Western Virginia Regional Jail to life as the training coordinator, where she hired employees and ran two academies with approximately 60 recruits in each class.

“Some of those recruits are lieutenants and captains at the jail now – I am so proud of them and the academy that we ran,” Trent said.

After the jail opened, she became the professional standards lieutenant, carrying out joint death investigations with the Roanoke County Police Department and internal investigations, among many other tasks.

After being promoted to captain at the jail and then major in 2013, Trent was working as division commander at the facility when she was offered the opportunity to work as a professor at Liberty.

Trent felt good about the potential transition to LU after a visit to campus but became apprehensive about the switch because of her deep connection and commitment to the jail.

“Once we started talking about leaving, I just started to realize what a huge loss I would feel like that was for me,” Trent said.

Her feelings shifted, however, when she came down to LU for a second interview.

“Out of nowhere, [the interviewer] said, ‘I know you have a pretty wide reach where you’re at, but you have no idea the reach that you would have here with our student population,’” Trent said. “It was exactly what God knew I needed to hear.”

Trent, who served as a leader to approximately 260 officers and 1,000 inmates at the jail, made the decision to come to Liberty and lead her criminal justice students, equipped with a wealth of knowledge and real-world experience.

Trent teaches criminal justice report writing, juvenile justice and criminal justice ethics. She hopes to instill in her students the value of working hard, moving up the ranks and staying true to themselves through the process. She expressed that focusing on her faith and service opportunities helped her to stay grounded throughout her career.

“I never took a promotion that I didn’t feel like God put in front of me,” Trent said. “I did small things along the way that kept my focus on Christ.”

A driven woman in a male-dominated field, Trent was the first female lieutenant, captain and major and the only female defensive tactics instructor at her former place of employment.

“I want the women I come in contact with to know the incredible role they can play as leaders,” Trent said.

