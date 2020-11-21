Staff Predictions: Liberty vs. NC State

John Nekrasov, Editor -N.C. State 28, Liberty 25

This is a big game – and another benchmark for Liberty’s progress under Freeze. The Flames have beat some big names this season, and at their best, I think the Flames can pull this win off – but this game isn’t just about ability anymore. The big question mark is whether this squad can stay consistent as expectations rise for the Flames. It’ll be close, but this might be the game where Liberty finally comes up short.

Christian Weaner, Asst. Sports Editor – N.C. State 33, LU 28

All signs point to another Liberty win this weekend. N.C. State has allowed more than 450 yards a game, while Liberty is putting up nearly 500 on offense. Yet, I have an eerie feeling the trip to the Tar Heel state won’t go well for the Flames defensively in their first night game of the season. Look for the Wolfpack’s Zonovan Knight to lead the way with two TDs as N.C. State will win the all-important rushing battle and the game.

John Simmons, Web Manager/Reporter – LU 41, N.C. State 38

Both teams’ offenses have shown they have explosive potential, and it will be on full display in this weekend’s matchup. However, Liberty’s balanced attack will guide the Flames to their third victory over an ACC opponent this season.

Mario Cosentino, Reporter – LU 31, N.C. State 28

Liberty will win against N.C. State, marking its third victory against an ACC school, not only this season but in program history. Willis has shown that he’s able to put up impressive numbers against any team, especially in the upset over Virginia Tech. Just like that game, I expect the score to be extremely close.

Emmanuel Adamson, Social Media Manager/Reporter -LU 42, N.C. State 35

Liberty heads into its game against the N.C. State Wolfpack on an 8-0 win streak, but despite their 5-3 record, the Wolfpack are a very good team. However, the Flames have a lot of momentum going their way and should take care of business this week.

Joshua Lipowski, Reporter -LU 41, N.C. State 38

With WCU out of the way, Liberty can prep for another tough test against N.C. State. While a balanced offensive attack has won the Wolfpack a few games, their defense has left a lot to be desired surrendering 33.9 points per game (40+ in each of their losses) and 456.5 yards per game. Hugh Freeze and his perfectionist offense should have no problem moving the football and should win a prime-time shootout in Raleigh.

Christian Shields, Reporter – LU 45, N.C. State 42

The Flames are flying high at 8-0 and will face a tough opponent in N.C. State. Despite its 5-3 record, State has had a relatively good season, with a nail-biting defeat last week to Miami, who was ranked No. 9 at the time. Expect a high scoring battle, with Liberty emerging on top and further creeping up the AP rankings.

Last Week’s Closest: Christian Shields – Prediction: Liberty 52, WCU 14 Actual: Liberty 58, WCU 14