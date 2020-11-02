Speakertree Closes its Doors After Serving up Coffee and Vinyls to Customers for 12 Years

Downtown record shop Speakertree has been a hotspot for fans of rock-and-roll and retro music since its establishment in 2008. Speakertree announced via Facebook the shop’s last day of business will be Sunday, Nov. 8.

The shop has hosted parties and concerts during its run, including bands such as Phangs, 90’s KIDS and Vacation Manor last Halloween. Some artists, including Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, have performed in “Speakertree Sessions,” which are music videos recorded in the shop.

The extensive collection of vinyl records draws in most of the Speakertree customer base, selling everything from Bob Dylan to the Statler Brothers to original Broadway cast recordings of musicals. There is also a rack of cassette tapes against one stained brick wall in addition to baskets of CDs and racks selling thrifted clothing, T-shirts and other Speakertree-specific merchandise.

While browsing the music selection, visitors could visit the Backline coffee bar and order coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Kombucha drinks and locally-owned Chill City Pops. The coffee bar was added to create an “enhanced experience around your record shopping,” according to Speakertree’s website.

Speakertree is a buy-and-sell shop, meaning they sell new and used records and are open to purchasing merchandise directly from community members.

The decision to close the shop came as a shock to most of the community, as CNBC found that vinyl record sales have been trending upward in recent years, even with the increased use of music streaming platforms. In the Facebook post announcing closure on Oct. 5, a Speakertree spokesman said the owners felt like it was “our time to step into the next chapter of our life” and thanked the Lynchburg community for its support for the last 12 years.

“It’s truly remarkable looking back on that time,” the post read. “We’re proud of the community we were able to cultivate, the memories we made in this space and the friendships we have made with you. It’s been an honor being stewards of a space where we can contribute to your passion for music, the collection of records and your support for local artists and live music.”

One Liberty senior expressed her disappointment in the shop’s closure and wished she could have known about it sooner, citing how she felt and loved the historical, easy-going atmosphere when she walked in.

“It feels like walking into a time machine,” Emily Hunt said. “I love the warmth, the originality, the smell of coffee and records. I wish they weren’t closing.”

A spokesperson from Speakertree declined to comment.

