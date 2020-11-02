Social Media Influencer Visits School of Business to Discuss Strategies and Entrepreneurship

Best-selling author and influencer Jordan Lee Dooley shared what it means to be a successful entrepreneur in front of an estimated 300 Liberty students gathered at the School of Business.

In addition to her extensive online following, the 26-year-old is also a well-known blogger, public speaker, author, small business owner and host of the SHE podcast.

Dooley made a name for herself by encouraging women to pursue their dreams in life and gives advice on topics she is passionate about, such as self-care, entrepreneurship, mental health, relationships, business and faith.

The virtual event lasted for over an hour and consisted of Dooley sharing advice over a Microsoft Teams call, and was then followed by a Q&A.

“Jordan is a superstar,” Dave Brat, Liberty University’s dean of the School of Business, said. “I just think she’s an ambassador, she’s training champions for Christ. Her passion for the students and her success that she’s already achieved — she just wants to share it and pour it into the students and you could just feel it.”

In 2019, Dooley published her first book, a best-seller titled Own Your Everyday. She is in the process of writing her second book now.

During the Q&A, students had questions about running a business to personal questions about Dooley’s lifestyle and tips on publishing a book. Some students teared up with emotion from getting to speak to their celebrity inspiration.

“I connected with the Center for Entrepreneurship recently,” Mikayla Grubbs, a sophomore Liberty student, said. “I have my own small business, so I get emails from them about events and stuff. When they said that Jordan is going to be doing a little Q&A session I just knew I had to be here.

Dean Brat said that Liberty University’s Center For Entrepreneurship is in the process of constructing an online course to be taught by Jordan Lee Dooley.

“It’s going to be an online course available for everybody,” Brat said. “Because the

Entrepreneurship Center isn’t just business, it’s nurses and lawyers and doctors and non-profits and church leaders — everybody has to run some dimension of business. So, her way of thinking will help everybody do better with whatever organization they’re in.”

“I just think you could hear it from the students,” Brat said. “I’ve never heard that kind of reaction. This is a person that’s made such a connection, a strong connection, in only an hour. I thought it was a phenomenal event.”

Addi Tarr is a News Reporter. Follow her on Twitter at @addi_tarr.