Liberty Will Host Christmas Events Online to Combat COVID-19

Students see the semester nearing the end with the presence of the Christmas tree on main campus. Before students leave for Thanksgiving break, Liberty plans to offer students a few virtual Christmas events.

Clayton Copper, Student Activities Special Event coordinator, explained that there are three main events students can look forward to this coming season: Christmas in Lights, Coffeehouse: Winter Wonderland and a Christmas Movie Marathon.

This year students can watch Coffeehouse virtually through Instagram. While the annual Christmas Movie Marathon will take place as normal, the Christmas in Lights event will be conducted as normal but viewed virtually.

Despite the academic lawn being a large space, Copper notes how large the turnout could have been for the event, making the virtual route a more precautious and safer one.

“The event was moved to a virtual format for the safety of our students, staff and the general public,” Copper said. “This is a decision that we make as a team and take the severity of seriously.”

This year’s event will feature carols led by the School of Music, a message from President Prevo and conclude with the annual tree lighting. While the virtual aspect is new, all the same features of the event have not changed. Students can view this event broadcasted on Facebook Live.

One student, Mandy Yates, shares why honoring this event may still be important to the Liberty community.

“I think it does bring some normalcy to this time of COVID,” Yates said. “I think it will help encourage some people and bring life back to looking forward to something for other students.”

For some students and faculty, a virtual experience may be disheartening compared to in person.

“I love the in-person Christmas events and am personally not a fan of virtual events,” Ivana Quintanilla said. “It is hard to know how many people will tune in, but I know that I most likely will not.”

Copper, however, still values the events he gets to help put on during the busy season.

“This time of year is by far the busiest for our team, but getting to usher in the holiday season with events like Coffeehouse: Winter Wonderland and Christmas in Lights is always a special thing for us as a department,” Cooper said.

With Student Activities behind the event, Copper explained the goal for the department and what that means to him.

“Student Activities is committed to fostering community and the active consumption of culture,” Cooper said. “These are things that I try to emphasize in my personal life, being able to work in a place that focuses on (allowing) personal growth and commitment to my community.”

Student Ashlyn Van Pelt explains what she hopes her fellow students focus on.

“As someone who really loves the holiday events, remember it’s not about that but about being intentional with the time you spend with people and ministering to those around you,” Van Pelt said. “Be creative and organize your own things to do with friends.”

