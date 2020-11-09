International Students Will Get the Chance to Celebrate Thanksgiving

In the wake of a turbulent year and a long semester, students are looking forward to Thanksgiving Break. The International Student Center (ISC) at Liberty University is hosting a Thanksgiving meal to ensure that everyone can experience an authentic turkey dinner.

Since 2004, the ISC has thrown an annual international Thanksgiving dinner.

“During Thanksgiving Break, many international students cannot or choose not to go home,” Kristina Bautista, director for the center, said. “While this is not a holiday celebrated worldwide, it does give us a chance to celebrate with the students and share traditions from the U.S.”

Events organized by the International Student Center also invite students to show off their traditions to the rest of the University.

“At the ISC we host events that represent our students and give them a chance to share their culture,” Bautista said. “This event is unique in that we get a chance to show international students U.S. culture and to fellowship with them.”

Although organizations nationwide have changed their Thanksgiving plans due to COVID-19, the International Student Center is committed to sticking with tradition. Bautista stressed the importance of student safety regarding this event.

“Sodexo has done an excellent job ensuring that safety is the first priority in all catered events,” Bautista said. “They will be serving the food and ensuring social distancing while in line. We will also ensure social distancing at the tables and face coverings, except when students are eating. Safety is our first priority.”

Thanksgiving dinner is open to all students both inside and out of the international community at Liberty. To sign up, students should visit the center or drop by their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“I have worked for the International Student Center for 10 years,” Bautista said. “In these last 10 years, I have been blessed by getting to know and be a part of the international students’ lives. Being able to make an impact on a student’s life, no matter how small, is extremely rewarding.”

