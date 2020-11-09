Hattie’s Hangout: What We Mean When WE Say God is in Control

There is no greater comfort than knowing that our Lord is sovereign over everything.

We are reminded of this truth time and time again in Scripture when it says in Psalm 93:1, “The Lord reigns; he is robed in majesty; he has put on strength as his belt. Yes, the world is established; it shall never be moved.”

In moments of never-ending chaos and darkness, knowing that I serve a Father who can never be shaken brings me immediate comfort and peace. This peace surpasses all knowledge and is assured to us by Jesus Christ our Lord.

Let’s not beat around the bush — since Nov. 3, the state of our country has been all but pretty and extremely unsettling. I love getting to say “God is in control.” Especially this past week, our country continues to face uncertainty and frustration around every corner.

However, saying this statement should never be a cop-out. Or even worse an excuse for apathy. Apathy is a sin, and Paul criticized this behavior in Romans 12:11, commanding us to not be slothful in zeal but fervent in the Spirit, serving the Lord.

Apathy is the lack of obedience. When someone neglects to be obedient to God, it is probably a result of being too devoted to his or her flesh and sin.

When Christians resort to spouting out apathetic statements that don’t result in obedient action, they might as well stay silent. Apathetic responses mean they ultimately don’t care. Saying “God is in control” in the tone of apathy means they don’t care to respond in complete trust in the Lord and his ultimate goodness. They say this to have a momentary sign of relief, but the pit in their stomach will still remain if they aren’t fully convinced of the Sovereignty of God and act in faithful obedience to him.

It is sinful to know what is right yet fail to do what is right, according to James 4:17. It is sinful to know that we should trust in God in all circumstances and lean not on our own understandings yet fail to do it.

So, it is a sin to say “God is in control” but not actually believe it and act it out.

Hattie Troutman

When we believe this statement to be true, professing that “he is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Col. 1:17), the way we act should be different.

The way Christians engage in politics should be anything but apathetic.

Using “God is in control” as an excuse for complacency and noninvolvement in the political spectrum is an apathetic disobedience to God, who calls us to be good stewards of our time and the earthly resources given to us. Sadly, this is a real reality for Christians who choose to sit back in their comfy chairs instead of living out an obedient faithful life for the Lord in all aspects of culture, even when it gets uncomfortable. Living out your trust for the Lord does not mean stepping back and watching the world erode, but it is a command to step forward and be a loud voice for the name of Christ.

If we care about people, we must care about politics because politics affect people.

Don’t ignore the reality of what is happening in this country and hide behind your apathy. When you know the peace of the Lord and profess the name of Jesus, our attitude toward the reality of the world should be noticeably different. Our trust in the Lord should be seen and felt. It should be rooted in peace instead of worry and grounded in the knowledge that our hope is in heaven and that we are not citizens of this earth.

Act in peace and confidence, viewing everything in light of the hope we have in heaven, especially when calamity and grief strike the face of our nation. When I say “God is in control,” it needs to show in how I pray, in what I say and how I act.

God is in control — take heart, for he has overcome the world.