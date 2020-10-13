Mountain View Events Teams up With Family Life Services to Raise Money and Awareness for Adoption

Mountain View Events and Family Life Services are offering Liberty students and people from the community the chance to shop small, support local businesses and agencies and enjoy the beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Parkway during the Mountain View Vintage Market.

Friday is sold out, but shoppers may purchase a general admission ticket for Saturday. The event is held a little more than half an hour away from campus at 1064 Precious Memories Lane in Bedford, Virginia.

A portion of the proceeds from the two-day event will go to Family Life Services Adoption Agency, a local non-profit adoption agency.

Goods and services offered at the market are varied and unique.

“We are an upscaled, vintage market with around 50 unique vendors,” Jennifer Lesniak, owner and founder of the event, said. “They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic and refurbished vendors.”

In addition, the market will also feature handmade goods by different artisans as well as food trucks. The food trucks will serve a variety of pallets including pizza, barbeque, Mexican food, coffee and desserts, Lesniak said.

The mission behind the market is just as special as the goods that are sold there. Lesniak spoke about her heart for the market and what it means to her.

This event was held to raise awareness for adoption agencies.

“The main reason for the market is bringing the community together and sharing kindness and love, which is truly the love of Jesus,” she said. “We also love to give back to our community, and Family Life Services is one of the ways we do that.”

Mountain View Vintage Market will have live music at the event. One of the biggest draws though, according to Deanne Hamlette, executive director of Family Life Services, is the location.

This will be the fourth time Mountain View Vintage Market has occurred, according to Hamlette.The market takes place on a large piece of land below the Blue Ridge Parkway, a popular fall driving spot.

“The Mountain View Vintage Market location is on a family property at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Hamlette said. “The view is spectacular and the mountains are the perfect backdrop to enjoy a fall day in Virginia.”

Lesniak welcomes any and all students who want to come out to see the goods and the view for themselves.

“LU students would love the atmosphere, God’s amazing beauty, the photo-ops and shopping farmhouse décor along with the handmade artisans to decorate their apartments or dorm rooms,” Lesniak said. “It’s also a great place to find gifts for everyone on your shopping list while supporting small businesses.”

When Lesniak first started the market, she felt like it was a dream come true. “For years I would go to markets, mostly in North Carolina,” Lesniak said. “I would come home and tell my husband, ‘We can do this.’ However, I was so fearful.”

All of that fear left when she hosted her first market.

“Have you ever seen a prayer come to reality right in front of you?” Lesniak said. “That is exactly what happened, and I tell you the truth, I cried at least five times that day. All happy tears.”

For more information about the event, visit the Mountain View Event’s Facebook page for the Market as well as their website. Tickets can be bought before the event on the website.

