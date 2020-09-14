School of business creates app for students and alumni to connect

As a result of a new networking app being launched this week, students in the Liberty University School of Business are now able to engage in a career community that allows current students to connect with alumni and future employers.

This program comes to students in the form of an easy-to-use app made by Fabriq, a company founded by some of Liberty’s own graduates. The app is exclusively available to School of Business students and alumni. When students use this app, they will be able to connect with professionals who are already working in their desired field.

For students to participate in this community, all they have to do is download the app and set up an account. This apps allows students to create purposeful profiles and create and post videos that alumni and potential employers can review. Students are able to see profile stories, listen to broadcasts and ask questions about everyday life in their perspective, desired career fields.

In an article with LU News, Dave Brat, Dean of the School of Business said, “Our desire is to give our students and alumni every possible opportunity and advantage in finding, obtaining and enjoying meaningful and fulfilling career opportunities. With the creation of the Liberty Business Community, our students can now leverage our most valuable asset: our alumni.”

First day of classes are photographed in the School of Business on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Ellie Richardson)

So far, the app has received a great response from students. According to Brat, student clubs have been showing a great deal of interest in the program, even in the first week. On Wednesday, the School of Business sent out a marketing piece to its students and have already received a great deal of positive feedback and interest from students and faculty.

“As a student, I am really excited that the School of Business has launched this program,” Evan Thomas, is a sophomore studying marketing. He believes in the power of connections. “In this day and age, it is no secret that networking is everything if you want to be successful,” Thomas said. “It’s also really helpful that I can access the app on my phone. I plan on using this program a lot throughout the rest of my time at Liberty.”

While the student response is very important, none of this would be possible without the cooperation and participation of alumni. The program depends on graduates taking time out of their busy schedules to invest in the next generation of Liberty students.

“We incentivize our alumni in a very peculiar fashion,” Brat said. “We ask them to serve with no thought of return, and in every case thus far, the alumni have said, I want to do more. That is the power of Liberty University. As we all appreciate, where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty. The School of Business is thankful to all those who have served before us, that made this Business Community possible.”

Allen Moro is a News Reporter.