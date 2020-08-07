Chairman of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees makes statement following Jerry Falwell Jr.’s indefinite leave of absence

Chairman of Liberty University’s Board of Trusties Jerry Prevo has called on the entire Liberty community “to lift Jerry Falwell Jr. up in prayer” following the Board’s decision, asking Falwell to step down as President and Chancellor of Liberty University.

Falwell Jr. agreed Friday afternoon to the university’s Board of Trustees’ request that he “take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles,” according to Liberty’s official press release.

This news came just days after Falwell Jr. received backlash from his Instagram post documenting pictures from his family vacation. One of the controversial images featured Falwell Jr. with his pants unzipped while posing beside a young woman he identified as his wife’s assistant.

Falwell Jr. later spoke about the picture on Lynchburg’s WLNI 105.9 radio station, apologizing for the post.

Falwell Jr. has served as the university’s president for 13 years following his father Jerry Falwell Sr.

“To support Jerry through this period, we ask that our entire community lift him up in prayer so he may be able to fulfill God’s purpose for him and for Liberty University,” Prevo said in his statement.

To read Prevo’s full statement, click HERE. Continue with the Liberty Champion for more developments on the story.

Hattie Troutman is the editor-in-chief of the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @hattrout