The Office of Spiritual Development (OSD) hopes students will pull out their lawn chairs and gather around the computer screen May 1 for the final Convocation of the year.



After seeing many cancellations to popular events on campus, OSD plans to continue with the annual Lawnvo, the last Convocation of the year hosted on the Montview Academic Lawn, altering it to an online platform and calling it Front Lawnvo.



David Nasser, senior vice president for spiritual development, announced via social media last week alongside the Liberty Worship Collective director, Kevin Huguley, that this year’s Front Lawnvo will take place through livestream, encouraging students to get outside during the event to watch.



Along with the announcement, Nasser promoted a video sharing a competition that students can be a part of by creating a Tik Tok video with a newly remixed Convocation intro song, featuring the voice of former university president, Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr.



All participants who submit a video and are reposted on the OSD Instagram story will receive a Front Lawnvo T-shirt while the winner of the competition will receive a VIP Experience revolved around a future Convocation guest.



“We are going to be in various front lawns around the world coming to you,” Nasser said.



Liberty’s Worship Collective will perform throughout the event from their homes across the world, hoping to engage the student body all together.



To learn more information about the contest, students can text “TikTok” to 24502 before May 1.

Hattie Troutman is the News Editor. Follow her on Twitter @hattrout