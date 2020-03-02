Opinion: The US extending coronavirus aid to Iran would help both countries

The recent spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran demonstrates statistical and circumstantial significance by the country’s relationship with the U.S. and their response to the outbreak. The United States’ recent offer of aid will go a long way both toward stopping the spread of the disease and smoothing relations between the U.S. and Iran.

So far, Iran suffers the highest death rate of those who have contracted the coronavirus — according to Fox News, up to 11% as of Feb. 29. According to the New York Times, Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, head of Parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee Mojtaba Zolnour and the deputy health minister leading coronavirus containment efforts Iraj Harirchi are among those affected.

U.S. aid in Iran would help the situation in the states as well. Iran already exported the virus to 11 other countries including Canada and, the more it spreads, the greater the likelihood it’s exported to the States.

The region operates with poor health systems that are forced to manage many travelers. This coronavirus has also been difficult to trace due to mostly mild symptoms.

“Civil wars or years of unrest have shattered the health systems of several neighboring countries, like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen,” according to the New York Times. “Millions of Muslim pilgrims travel each year from around the region to visit Shiite holy sites in Iran and Iraq.”

According to a Fox News report, U.S. intelligence officials characterized Iran’s response as ineffective and ill-equipped, contrasting the responses of most other countries.

Significantly, Iran’s outbreak occurs amidst an ongoing tension with the U.S., making aid a great diplomatic opportunity for the U.S.

Following a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement in Afghanistan, the Trump Administration faces the best opportunity in years to improve Iranian relations.

Although one gesture cannot fix the rocky relationship between the U.S. and Iran, aid from America should cool Iran’s motive for retaliation and improve Iranians’ poor public perception of Americans.

Tragic events often bring people together and bypass their differences. During the months following 9/11, for example, Americans displayed unprecedented political and ideological cohesion.

China has already donated supplies to help Iran, and the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the Iran-China bond deepened as a result. China, along with the Red Cross, provided test kits and medical equipment.

To determine what would help Iran, we can look at what the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests are the highest priorities – the utmost of which is containment.

WHO’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggests breaking the chains of transmission, detecting cases early, isolating and caring for patients and tracing contacts yield best results.

Iran may simply need the expert strategies of epidemiologists, and helpful supplies may be as simple as disinfectant wipes and face masks.

For thorough consideration, one must examine what could go wrong. Four major concerns surface.

First, any Americans sent would be at risk of harm by either Iranian government or local groups. But any groups with the intention to harm Americans would lack motive, for any American presence there to fight the virus would share Iranian goals. Not even Iran would risk starting a war with someone trying to help them.

Second, any person sent would be at greater risk of contracting the illness themselves which could also greaten the risk of bringing it back to the States.

However, if the experts sent are healthy and under the age of 60, chances of major illness befalling them are extremely low.

Recall that during the considerably more dangerous Ebola outbreak, multiple U.S. doctors responded to Africa. And they had a similar risk of harm by local militant groups.

Third, Iranian officials may deny or refuse advice that experts offer. Iranian pride may unfortunately hinder containment more than lack of resources. But at least the U.S.’s attitude of helpfulness in their offer starts the relationship off on the right foot.

Exchanging information and experience while physically sending nothing at all may be all it takes to produce positive results and reactions. In fact, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, asks for exactly that.

Prior to the recent offer, the Trump Administration slightly relieved sanctions and, according to Reuters, used undercover informants and electronic eavesdropping tools to monitor the situation.

Christ commanded Christians to love their enemies (Matthew 5, Luke 6, Romans 12). Though they may think buddying up with bullies will yield benefits, Scripture does not suggest it is their place to make that decision.

