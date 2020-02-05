At Liberty University’s Convocation, Nigel Farage compares “Brexit” to Trump’s 2016 victory

An enthusiastic Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, spoke at Liberty University’s Convocation Wednesday, Feb. 5 to explain Brexit and to celebrate Great Britain’s official separation from the European Union (EU).

Farage even compared Great Britain’s leave to President Trump’s 2016 victory.

After voting to leave the EU four years ago, Farage continued to push the decision through. Farage witnessed two prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May, resign throughout the process.

“At 11 o’clock last Friday evening, on the dot, a 47-year political experiment ended and one that I had spent 27 years of my life campaigning for,” Farage said. “But we left the EU, and the United Kingdom is now an independent, free country.”

Farage spoke on how he and fellow Brexit Party members of parliament (MEPs) departed their years of service in the EU last Friday by waving the British Union Jack in the parliamentary chamber but were scolded by European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuiness for disobeying rules about unapproved patriotic symbols. Farage’s microphone was momentarily turned off and McGuiness insisted they leave.

“The woman in the chair said, ‘take your flag and go’ and that is what Britain did last Friday,” Farage said. “We took our flags, and we have left it all behind.”

Now with Brexit complete, the United Kingdom will be in transition until Dec. 31 as they dissolve from the EU and create their own trade deals. Negotiation for these deals will begin March 3.

Although Brexit deals mainly with the United Kingdom, Farage said Brexit is a big deal for the entire Western world.

“The reason that Donald Trump put me on a stage with him in Mississippi back in 2016 was because he felt that Brexit was the first big win for the people against the globalist establishment,” Farage said. “In 2016, we got Brexit and we got Trump. …It was a great year.”

Farage touched on the similarities between Brexit and President Trump’s 2016 election victory, saying many global elites never accepted Brexit and, in America, many in mainstream media did not accept Trump’s victory, spending three and a half years trying to delegitimize the two.

Before coming to Convocation, Farage sat in the House gallery watching President Trump deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. He compared the actions of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the behavior of EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

Farage was later joined on stage by President Jerry Falwell Jr. and Senior Vice President of Spiritual Development David Nasser, to further discuss the Brexit decision.

“What (the UK) decided is, we are worth more than being a star on somebody else’s flag and we have left no more European court telling us what to do, no more European law overruling us,” Farage said. “We are becoming a normal, independent, self-governing and proper country, and all I can say is ‘hooray.’”

