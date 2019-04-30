Three questions with District 23 candidates

The primary election for the Virginia House of Delegates seat for District 23 will take place June 11, 2019. The seat is currently held by T. Scott Garrett. The general election takes place November 5, 2019. The three candidates running to replace Garrett are Ronald Berman, E.J. Turner Perrow Jr. and Wendell Walker.

We asked the candidates three questions and are running their responses to give our readers information to consider before voting. Each candidate has a website with more details.

Ron Berman

Photo Provided

HOME — Ron Berman stayed in Lynchburg after college because of the people.

1. Why should Liberty University students make an effort to vote for you?

I am the only uncompromising voice for the unborn in the field. I will work unceasingly for life. I will push for the utter abolition of abortion, no exceptions. All human liberties are predicated on God’s gift of life.

2. What’s the biggest issue(s) that you plan to campaign on?

Besides the abolition of abortion, I will push for an end to the wage tax — the dreadful idea that a man should sweat in the fields or break rocks in the mines, only to then pay the government for the privilege. I will also fight for firearm, medical and educational freedoms.

3. What makes Lynchburg so special?

I came to Lynchburg as a Liberty University undergraduate. I met my wife, the first Hungarian student ever to attend Liberty. We stayed in Lynchburg because of the people. Honorable, God-fearing, hard-working Virginians convinced us that we wanted to build our future here. These people were repositories for a cultural inheritance of values, bequeathed to them by their Christian forbearers. In them, we found kindred hearts. They make living in Lynchburg an exceptional experience!

Turner Perrow

Photo Provided

FAMILY — Turner Perrow said Lynchburg’s community makes the city a good place to raise a family.

1. Why should Liberty University students make an effort to vote for you?

I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and want to keep the government out of our lives and out of our wallets. In addition, I’ve been on city council for 11 years, where I’ve put conservative principles into action. I’ve advocated for positions supporting LU and helped get the city off Liberty’s back. I have quarterly meetings with President Falwell and the Liberty administration to understand how the city can best work with Liberty and the other local colleges. I’m the only candidate who has the legislative record to show accomplishments instead of just talking about what I will do.

2. What’s the biggest issue(s) that you plan to campaign on?

The overarching issue is the rising liberal influence in the general assembly. Last year, more liberal policies were introduced than ever before, ranging from post-birth abortion (murder) to tax and spend socialism. I am an unapologetic capitalist who believes that the free market system is Virginia’s best path to prosperity. There is a one vote margin in the House of Delegates, where these liberal policies could be passed. The Democrats are potentially fielding the very liberal former mayor of Lynchburg to run for this seat. As a city councilman and known conservative, I’m the only candidate that can defeat her in the fall.

3. What makes Lynchburg so special?

This is a wonderful place to raise a family. I returned to Lynchburg after college to be an engineer because I knew it was a special place – to both raise a family and anchor my faith. My first projects involved the downtown improvements. Over the past 20 years, our downtown has turned into a vibrant, dynamic area. Now, not just downtown, but the entire Lynchburg region has transformed to be one of, if not the best, areas to live in the commonwealth. From the river to the mountains, from downtown to Sedalia, this area has the community, the people and quality of life that my family and I cherish.



Wendell Walker

Photo Provided

Something for everyone — Wendell Walker believes the many activities Lynchburg offers makes it special.





1. Why should Liberty University students make an effort to vote for you?

Dr. Jerry Falwell, founder of Liberty University, and his son, Jerry Falwell, Jr., have often emphasized the importance (of being) a good citizen and voting. You can change the direction of our state and nation by making your voice count. I want to be your voice in the Virginia General Assembly. I have been involved in and supported Liberty for over 40 years as an alumnus. I know the challenges this university has faced through the years, (such as) trying to get financial assistance for students on a state level though Pell and TAG grants. As your state representative, I will work hard to help Liberty students continue getting this financial assistance.

2. What’s the biggest issue(s) that you plan to campaign on?

There are many significant issues in this campaign, but this past general assembly session, to me, shows what is the most important issue facing us, and that is the protection of the right to life. I want to be a voice for the unborn who have no voice. If we are not protecting the weakest among us, what does that say about us? Psalms 139:13-14 (says), “For thou hast possessed my reins; thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are thy works and that my soul knoweth right well.”

I will also work hard to ensure that Virginia continues to be a state with a very business-friendly climate for jobs and careers and protect our Second Amendment rights.

3. What makes Lynchburg so special?

Lynchburg is special because there’s something here for everyone! It’s a wonderful place to grow up, develop lifelong memories and friendships, raise a family, start a business or a career, you name it. Liberty University has had a major impact in a positive way with its outreach though community service and giving back to Lynchburg. One aspect that Lynchburg is known for is the wide variety of churches (and) places of worship. People are free to worship, fellowship and make a positive impact in the community because of their faith and willingness to serve.





