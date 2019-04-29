Events from the weekend

Campus Rec Fest Image 1 of 15

Ryan Klinker| Liberty Champion

Campus Rec Fest — Students participated in a number of competitions and events during Campus Rec Fest April 26 and 27. Events included games, a CrossFit Competition and an outdoor movie night.

Rucking for A Reason Image 1 of 5

Photos By Sophia Hafner

Rucking for a Reason — Liberty ROTC members and Liberty students “rucked” donated goods 3.5 miles to Park View Community Mission April 27.

Research Week in Review (Photo by Joel Isimeme) Image 1 of 14

Roughly 350 students participated in Research Week (April 15-19), a five-day event featuring Liberty University students’ efforts in academic research. More than 100 programs of study were represented, and participants, ranging from freshman to graduate students, showcased their study.

Dr. Darren Wu, the associate director for the Center for Research and Scholarship said this year’s Research Week was a tremendous success due to the growing interest of Liberty’s body. The annual event, which is not required for students, doubled in size since last year to 225 presentations.

“The quality of the research, scholarship and creativity activity has also increased significantly,” Wu said. “We are grateful for the support of our volunteer faculty judges, including several senior academic leaders.”















