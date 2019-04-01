Corner Burger boasts delicious, quality ingredients

Grass-finished beef. This is what sets Corner Burger apart from other burger joints in the Lynchburg area.

While grass-fed beef has gained popularity, grass-fed cows can still be fed grain in addition to their grass diet. However, grass-finished beef is strictly grass-fed and not fed any grain to fatten them up.

Corner Burger, located in Forest, has been open for nearly two years and has started to gain a reputation for some of the highest quality burgers in the area. Corner Burger’s owner Kent Wood made it his personal goal to take his burgers to the next level.

“Every part of our burger is special and unique,” Wood said. “We are the only place in this area that you can buy a grass-finished burger. We get all of our cheeses from grass fed dairy cows and our buns are baked fresh in Harrisonburg and sent to us a couple times a week.”

Photo Provided

Burgers are served with hand-cut fries.



Wood is very passionate about his burgers and spoke in detail about the quality of his products. Everything is cooked fresh, there is not even a freezer in the store other than the small under-counter freezer storing ice cream.

Crafted burgers include the Corner Classic with grass fed beef, Homestead cheddar, iceberg, tomato, onions, pickles, corner sauce for $10 to the Southern Charm with grass fed beef, smoked Gouda pimento cheese, fried green tomato, thick cut bacon for $13. All burgers come on a locally baked bun and are served with hand-cut fries.

Diners can top off a meal with a shake made from Homestead Creamery ice cream in the classic flavors of strawberry or chocolate or go for the Oreo cookies and cream or the caramel coffee espresso for $6.

Corner Burger did not stop with delicious and healthy burgers — all their products are high quality and sourced locally, when they can be.

“Everything, our straws, packaging and cups are all biodegradable,” Wood said. “Unfortunately doing the right thing is often more expensive and so we are not a really cheap place, but we provide a significantly better product.”

Wood said every time he travels, he always tries to find a good local burger joint to scout out new and creative ways to improve Corner Burger.

Taryn Azimov | Liberty Champion

Corner Burger is located on Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.



Asa Keimig, a Liberty graduate, is the creative content manager at Corner Burger. Keimig was hired earlier this year to help improve Corner Burger’s presence in Forest and surrounding areas.

“I’ve been a fan of Corner Burger since day one,” Keimig said. “Given their unique location, they’re literally a hole-in-the-wall restaurant that not many people know about. A hidden gem as I like to tell others.”

According to Wood, Corner Burger is about to finish its best month since opening in 2017.

“You usually get your best month within the first few months of opening,” Wood said. “It has just been slowly growing and growing, and we love it.”

Wood said initial visibility was an issue because of the unique location of the restaurant.

“Corner Burger offers an incredible farm-to-table experience for every person that walks through their doors,” Keimig said. “There are so many people in the Lynchburg community that have never experienced that simply because they don’t know that Corner Burger exists.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

From campus, head west on 460 until you come to the light at Thomas Jefferson Drive. Turn right and the hole-in-the-wall location is between Food Lion and Dominos. For take out orders call 434-616-2770.