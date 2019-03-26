Social work students participate in Poverty Walk to better understand poverty

An old Cherokee proverb says to “not judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes.” Liberty’s social work students were given a chance to walk in the shoes of those who are living in poverty during Poverty Walk. The assignment gives students a better understanding of what life is like for those living below an economic standard.

This project opened the eyes of many students and to some, it even changed their lives. According to social work student Adriana Collins, the majority of Liberty students are unable to understand what it is like to live in poverty or be homeless.

By learning about poverty and the multiple homeless populations, Liberty students have come across the lack of compassion towards those who may be suffering in today’s society.

According to Collins, every student must complete The Poverty Walk in order to pass Social Work 101. The rules make students live as if they are living in poverty for five days. In other words, students have the opportunity to participate in a “simulated poverty experience.”

Social Work professor Elke Cox gives all the credit to Christine Fulmer, the chair of the Social Work department, for creating this program requirement. Cox said there is a lot of preparation that goes into the assignment that the majority of students are unaware of before beginning.

“Students have to think, what if I didn’t have access to hot water?” Cox said. “What if I didn’t have access to money to have clean clothes, to buy food or

even shampoo?”

One of the main takeaways from this assignment was to show students how to manage money with very little spending. Spending is limited to $3.25 per day, including meals and transportation.

“Even ROT meals aren’t ‘free’ and must be budgeted based on the cost of each food item there,” Cox said.

The class requirements state that transportation of any kind to and from work, or to school, costs $0.50, and recreational use will cost students $0.75. Even laundry, personal supplies and emergency phone calls have a cost.

“I’ve had students that have walked everywhere instead of taking the bus,” Cox said. “They’ve learned what it’s like to be outside for long periods of time in different weather conditions.”

Many students were put to the test with the assignment’s social media requirements. No email, texting or social media for personal use was to be used at any time. According to Collins, this was the hardest regulation for the majority of students to follow.

According to Cox, students completed the assignment on the honor system. Students can choose how far they want to take the assignment, with options such as going to the library or C-lab to do their homework.

“They can choose what kind of clothing they want to wear for the week and how often they want to shower,” Cox said. “They can choose to sleep on the floor instead of in their comfortable beds.”

During the time of completing the assignment, students were required to read the book, “Under the Overpass: A Journey of Faith on the Streets of America,” by Michael Yankoski. This book was written from the viewpoint of two college students who left their upper-middle-class lives for “scum-of-the-earth” living conditions based on their curiosity of the homeless.

Professor Cox said the book is both insightful but hard to bear from the truth underlying life of poverty.

“I had one online student say she slept on the floor with only a sheet, wearing the same clothes every day,” Cox said. “She stayed outside from morning to night with only a thin jacket just to feel what life is like for someone staying in a homeless shelter.”

Although students are required to complete the assignment, Professor Cox said the safety of her students is the main priority when completing this assignment.

“For those who have medical conditions, those who are a part of sports teams, or have any other concerns, we do make accommodations,” Cox said. “We want everyone to complete this assignment in a safe and healthy way.”

Collins, as well as many other students, completed the assignment with success. Collins abstained from technology and limited her spending to the $3.25 per day. Collins also limited her bathing time where she timed out each shower.

“I understand that living under these rules for five days will not make me truly experience what a homeless or severely impoverished person would,” Collins said. “ … I will still be living a pretty privileged lifestyle, however, I know that the rules are limiting me and will be a stark contrast to the privileged life I typically live.”

Many social work students who participate in the assignment are impacted,

according to Cox.

“The majority of our students do the assignment well,” Cox said. “I would say about 98 percent of students have a positive experience and have said the assignment has changed their lives in some way.”

For more information about The Poverty Walk or Liberty’s Social Work program, students can visit Liberty’s website and the degree webpage or schedule an appointment to meet with faculty or staff members of the department.