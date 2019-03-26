Column: Couch’s Corner

In light of the Liberty Flames unprecedented March Madness run I have been drawn to reflect upon the reason for man’s obsession with the underdog as well as share a story that comes to mind due to the similarity it bears to the Flames basketball team’s success.

Jacob Couch | Assistant Sports Editor

People witness incredible victories and watch seemingly impossible feats conquered and they integrate themselves into the scenario, seeing something in the underdog that causes them to relate to the unfavored.

The general public roots against the favored, hoping and praying for their fall. In the predicted victor people see those who told them that they were not good enough or were not talented enough to seek after their dreams and pursue their ambitions.

I remember a story of a middle school quarterback who was told that he was too short to play quarterback at the high school level. That same kid received his PSAT score as a sophomore in high school. The score depicted that being a college student in the future would be an uphill battle. That same kid went on to be a four-year high school starting quarterback and will be receiving his bachelor’s degree in less than a year.

That kid was me.

Throughout my life I have been the Liberty Flames in March Madness. The situations that I was placed in throughout my middle school and high school years and the uphill battles that I have faced have formed a determined and motivated mindset that has helped me throughout the different circumstances I have walked through during college.

A beauty that comes with underdog teams such as the Flames men’s basketball team is that they have the opportunity to uplift and give hope to people across the country who are in the trenches of life.

To those who feel as if the odds are stacked high against them and do not think that anyone believes they can accomplish their dreams, you can. The amount of hard work, relentless pursuit, long hours and missing out on fun events that will be needed in chasing the improbable will at times feel like too much to bear. But the satisfaction once the goal is obtained and the lessons learned along the way will overshadow the negatives.

The Cinderella stories of today give hope to those who need it tomorrow. Well done Coach McKay and the Flames basketball team. You have served as a reminder to many that perseverance pays off and dreams do come true.