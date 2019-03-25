2018-2019 MacArthur Award goes to LU for the third time

Liberty University and the University of Virginia’s (UVA) joint Army Reserve Officer Training (ROTC) program received the MacArthur Award for the third time in seven years.

“The honor is a testament to the dedication, patriotism and enduring support from Liberty, the cadets and cadre,” Major Jason Winkelmann, the Liberty Army ROTC officer in charge, said.

The MacArthur Award honors Gen. Douglas MacArthur and commends the highest-scoring program in each of the eight university-level ROTC brigades across the United States. Since 1989, the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation and U.S. Army Cadet Command commemorates the former general and his legacy of “duty, honor, country,” through awarding college ROTC programs for their excellence.

Liberty and UVA’s joint Army ROTC program surpassed 37 other Army ROTC programs in the 4th BDE brigade for the 2017-2018 school year. The award recipients were announced in February 2019.

Eight schools across the nation were chosen for the award in their respective region.

Kevin Manguiob | Liberty News Service

ROTC – Major Jason Winkelmann heads up Liberty’s Army ROTC program.

Out of the 6,000 cadets across the U.S., each cadet receives a score based on their scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. The ranking of the university’s ROTC program comes from the average score of all their cadets.

“Our cadets ranked the highest than any other program (in our brigade),” Winkelmann said. “That’s a testament to the support we get from Liberty and the quality of the cadets in the program and the outstanding cadre that we have teaching them.”

Winkelmann said the support the ROTC receives from the university sets Liberty’s ROTC program apart.

“I’ve been to other schools, and nothing compares to what we have here,” Winkelmann said. “Liberty is very pro-military. Whatever we need, they provide to ensure we can deliver top-notch training.”

ROTC provides cadets with career opportunities and gives them leadership skills for the job market. Those who graduate from the ROTC program enter the military as a second lieutenant.

All 16 of the ROTC program’s seniors will serve in the military after graduation, and 13 will go into active duty.

Among the program’s senior class is Cadet Andre Lobato, who will enter the army after graduation as an engineer officer.

Lobato said being a part of ROTC was his favorite part of his Liberty experience. It also allowed him to complete college with an academic scholarship. Liberty’s Army ROTC program strives to offer not only an academic opportunity, but also a family atmosphere.

“(Army ROTC has) provided the closest-knit community I’ve ever been a part of,” Lobato said.

Lobato feels honored to be a part of a winning program and a university that affords many opportunities for their Army ROTC program.

“Its nice to see that we are recognized for it because we’re a pretty young program compared to the other programs throughout the country,” Lobato said. “It’s really cool to be a part of one of the best programs in the nation.”

Winkelmann said the distinction of the MacArthur Award is merely the by-product of striving for excellence in training future Army officers for military service. He describes it as a testament to their dedication, patriotism and support.

“We love what we do. We love the cadets, we love Liberty, and we love that we get to train the next generation of officers,” Winkelmann said.