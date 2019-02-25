Column: Life with Logan

Logan Smith | Manager of Content

Hymns pierce the soul better than contemporary music.

My church, a congregation of about 70, balances modern praise and worship with traditional hymns. This genre mix provides stability in our diverse congregation, many of them senior citizens who deeply appreciate the “old-fashioned” music.

Unlike contemporary music, hymns focus on powerful, doctrinally-driven lyrics. There’s nothing wrong with contemporary tracks, but I prefer singing something that will strengthen my faith in God, not swing me on an emotional roller-coaster.

Consider the following bridge from Chris Tomlin’s “White Flag:”

We lift the cross. Lift it high. Lift it high. We lift the cross. Lift it high. Lift it high. We lift the cross. Lift it high. Lift it high. We lift the cross. Lift it high. Lift it high. (x 2)

The bridge slowly progresses from soft to loud as the words continue. The lyrics are true, but what is the song actually teaching?

Now, contrast this with the first verse of “It is well with my soul,” written by Horatio Spafford after he tragically lost his children in a sailing accident in 1873:

When peace like a river attendeth my way When sorrows like seas billows roar Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, “It is well. It is well with my soul.”

Both stanzas declare God’s sovereignty over the individual, but only one relies on rich, theologically-sound lyrics to express its meaning. The hymn slashes through our emotional curtain and into our souls, causing humble adoration, not an emotional reaction.

General rule for worship music: melody should accompany lyrics, not vice versa. When artists prioritize composition over lyrics, the message can sometimes get lost or become vague to the listener.

Consider the first verse of “There is a fountain filled with blood,” written by William Cowper in 1771:

There is a fountain filled with blood Drawn from Emanuel’s veins And when sinners plunge beneath that flood (They) lose all their guilty stains

This stanza bursts with doctrine. It paints a beautiful picture of our blessed assurance through Jesus’ precious blood, a substance powerful enough to cleanse the filthiest sin.

Contrast that with the chorus of “One thing remains,” by Jesus Culture: Your love never fails. It never gives up. It never runs out on me. Your love never fails. It never gives up. It never runs out on me. (x2)

I completely agree with the lyrics of this contemporary classic (if there is such a thing), and I don’t have a problem singing them in church. But let’s ask ourselves a question: how much methodical energy actually went into the writing?

Hymns put emotions aside and venture straight toward the heart. Many contemporary songs rely on a sensational tidal wave of emotional music, resulting in shallow lyrics and a foggy message.

There’s music that whets your appetite, and then there’s music that is food for your soul.

Next time you hear a hymn, consider its lyrical value. Don’t disregard it as “old-fashioned.” You may miss out on something truly beautiful.

