Hosted by the Liberty University School of Music, Christmas on the Boulevard is an annual event featuring the music of the Christmas season. The concert showcases the talent of the Liberty student ensembles while sharing the birth story of Christ through music.

Showtimes

Christmas on the Boulevard: Christmas Ornaments December 4, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas on the Boulevard: Amahl and the Night Visitors December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas on the Boulevard: President’s Encore Performance (Sold Out) December 7, 7:30 p.m.

Center for Music and the Worship Arts, Concert Hall Tickets available through tickets.liberty.edu