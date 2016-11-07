That’s what Sarah said

1 minute read.

I don’t have an immediate tie to the military nor do I have a soldier in my life that I worry about coming home safely, but that does not undermine the importance of Veterans Day for

me or anyone else.

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is celebrated in honor of all servicemen and women who have served in the United States’ armed forces. Originally Armistice Day and switched to Veterans Day in 1954, the holiday became official in 1938 and has been celebrated ever since.

Though I don’t have a personal connection to the military, Veterans Day is such a good reminder to continue to honor those who have served and are currently serving and a reminder to continue to pray for our soldiers.

Countless times in the Bible we are called to pray for others and not just ourselves.

1 Timothy 2:1-4 says, “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the

knowledge of the truth” (ESV).

The difficult and sacrificial work of the U.S. military is something we must honor more than just one or two days a year. We must honor them with our prayers for their protection each day.

I am thankful for all that Liberty University does to honor the military’s role in our country. From a military appreciation hockey game, a military night of remembrance, a military Convocation, and a military appreciation day football game, Liberty works to honor its students who are veterans and teach those who are not involved to value them by supporting our military.

A lack of personal connection to the military doesn’t make the sacrifice of servicemen and women any less significant.

My ability to live in a free country, where I am able to pray whenever, is made possible by men and women who served and are still serving overseas and domestically. I have never lived in an America where that right wasn’t second nature, and for that, I

am more than grateful.

Rodriguez is the editor-in-chief.