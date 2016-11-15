Probable Probert

2 minutes read.
Freshman kicker stands out in the Big South
Liberty University freshman football player Alex Probert grew up playing multiple football positions, but it was not until seventh grade when he realized his passion for kicking.
According to libertyflames.com, Probert has been recognized by the Big South Conference twice this season.
He was awarded the Big South Special Teams Player of the Week after the Flames victory against Kennesaw State Oct. 15 and then was named the Big South Freshman of the Week following his game-winning field goal in overtime against Gardner-Webb Oct. 29.
“As a specialist, I go into practice the whole week before a game and anticipate winning the game with a field goal,” Probert said. “I have to be mentally prepared for that.”
According to Probert, kickers are normally overlooked despite their influence during a game. However, Probert has already scored 77 points this season, breaking the record for most points scored by a freshman in program history.
“We go out onto the field after putting in a lot of work that people don’t see,” Probert said. “We do our best with the opportunities we’re given.”
In Liberty’s game against Gardner-Webb, Probert’s abilities were put to the test. The match was tied 20-20 in overtime, and Flames fans, teammates and coaches were relying on him to drain a field goal from 34 yards out.
“Going out there was daunting,” Probert said. “You just have to walk out there and clear your mind and focus on the process.”
Although Probert has kicked thousands of times during practice, he said he dedicates his performance to God before stepping out on the field.
Before and after each kick, Probert points upward, giving God the outcome of the play.
“Then I say, ‘It’s yours,’ and my mind goes blank,” Probert said.
Probert drained the field goal against Gardner-Webb, stretching Liberty’s record to 3-0 in the Big South.
Probert’s father, who attended Liberty 30 years ago, was a big influence in Probert’s decision to bring his talents to Liberty.
“I got on campus, went on a college tour, then kicked,” Probert said. “The biggest thing (about Liberty) was that it was Christ-centered.”
Probert said another reason for coming to Liberty was because of the vision Liberty had for its football
program.
“We have a great athletic director (Jeff Barber) who gives us the best stuff to be successful,” Probert said. “We have a brand new facility popping up (near the practice field). Everything just felt right.”
Liberty’s previous kicker, John Lunsford, has been an important influence on Probert. During Lunsford’s college career, he was known for his powerful leg. He nailed a 60-yard field goal that made ESPN’s Sportscenter’s Top Ten Plays.
“(Lunsford) was probably one of the best kickoff specialists in all of college football when he was here,” Probert said. “He’s definitely a role model for me to have as far as what to aspire to in the goals I set.”
When he’s not on the football field kicking, Probert is occupied with his other hobbies. He said he loves to sing, read and practice poetry.
“I can play a little bit of piano,” Probert said. “I even said in an interview that I could sing opera.”
Probert said he has always been business-oriented, which influenced his decision to major in business management.
“Just being able to problem-solve within a company is definitely something I can see myself doing,” Probert said.
The football team will play its last conference game Nov. 17 against Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina.
smith is a sports reporter.