POLITICS: HILLARY CLINTON

2 minutes read.

Just as she was the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from New York, she seeks to be the first female president elected as president of the United States.

Prior to her run for president of the United States, Hillary Clinton was best known for her time serving as first lady to President Bill Clinton, a senator representing the state of New York, and as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Throughout her tenure in the public sphere, Hillary Clinton, 68, consistently emerged as a champion for a number of nationally pressing issues.

In 1993, Bill Clinton named her as head of the Task Force on National Health Reform, though the commission created a complicated plan and the project was abandoned a year later.

In 2001 as senator, she served on the committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and consistently fought in Congress for more spending on health.

Hillary Clinton later ran for president in 2008, when she was defeated by Obama in the Democratic primary contest.

She was then nominated as secretary of state shortly after Obama won the general election.

In her four-years as secretary of state, Hillary Clinton used her position to bring both women’s and human rights to the forefront of the national conversation.

Also during her tenure, the state department came under investigation after a deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya took place Sept. 11, 2012 and left four Americans dead.

Clinton eventually testified to members of the House Foreign Relations Committee where she defended her actions while also taking full responsibility for the incident.

Four years later, Hillary Clinton is still burdened with the Benghazi attack that happened during her time as secretary of state.

Throughout her 2016 presidential campaign, she has been questioned over her handling of the case and corresponding investigation.

As the democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton has created a domestic and foreign platform based on foundational progressive beliefs.

She is a pro-choice candidate who supports firearm reform with comprehensive background checks.

Hillary Clinton has also stated that she largely supports open borders for immigration, and if president, she will fight for a path to full and equal citizenship for those immigrants who pass a background check.

Moreover, Hillary Clinton said she strongly supports taxing the wealthy – those who make more than $250,000 a year – more to pay for improvements to infrastructure and increases for social security benefits.

She supports the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” and said she plans to expand the law further in an effort to lower healthcare costs for those who cannot afford to pay for health insurance.

On foreign policy, Hillary Clinton said she will continue to enforce the Iran nuclear deal passed by Obama and current Secretary of State John Kerry.

She maintains that defeating ISIS is the number one priority of her foreign policy agenda and said she will stand up to Russia’s advances in Syria and Ukraine.

If she becomes president, Hillary Clinton also said she will elect judges to the Supreme Court that will uphold gay marriage and the right for women to have an abortion.

Will Young is the news editor.