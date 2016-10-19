Letter to the Editor

1 minute read.

To the editor:

On Friday, Oct. 7 The Washington Post published footage of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump using disgusting and disrespectful language when talking about women.

While it’s not surprising given Trump’s extensive history disrespecting women from calling them “pigs” and “dogs” to calling pregnancy an “inconvenience” for employers, it’s important to recognize not only what he said, but also that he brushed it off by saying it was just “locker room talk.”

I’ve personally never heard such offensive language in a locker room, and I certainly never expected to hear it from someone running for president of the United States.

It’s not just demeaning. It’s dangerous, and it definitely has no place in our society. Accepting and normalizing language like Trump’s has led to a culture on campuses and in communities across the country where men don’t wait for consent.

As Liberty hosted Mike Pence last week, it struck me that even Trump’s own running mate can’t defend him or his horrific comments.

Across the country, respected Republican leaders have withdrawn their support for Trump and his demeaning attitude toward women and minority groups. Pence’s decision to stand by Trump even after learning what he said on those tapes — which most would consider to be him bragging about sexual assault — makes me question his judgment and leadership abilities.

This election season has proven to be of utmost importance, and we cannot afford to elect someone who fosters such divisive and discriminatory rhetoric.

We need calm, collected leadership that will bring us all together. That’s why I wholeheartedly support Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the only candidates in this election who have the experience, temperament and inclusive vision for this country.

Sincerely,



Tom Ilustrisimo

Medical Student

Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine