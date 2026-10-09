The Liberty University Men’s Soccer team secured its second conference win of the season Oct. 3, defeating Mercer University 3-0 in Osborne Stadium.

Before the game, Liberty honored senior defender Oscar Vallejo and senior defender Finn van den Berg. As part of the senior ceremony, both players received a framed jersey and took a photo with their families and Head Coach Scott Wells.

“They trusted me to come in and use their last year of eligibility at this program,” Wells said. “So, I obviously love them to pieces. I’m so thankful for them. I think both of them have a real good shot at staying in the game at the next level.”

The game against Mercer began after the ceremony.

In the final minute before halftime, Liberty sophomore midfielder Roope Salo and junior midfielder Kyohei Eguchi moved the ball to sophomore midfielder Lachlan Middleton, who found the back of the net and gave the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Halfway through the second half, junior midfielder Manuel Vitorino assisted sophomore defender Goncalo Sousa’s goal to bring the score to 2-0.

“It (the goal) was a good feeling,” Sousa said. “It’s for this team. This team deserves it, and I’m going to keep helping this team.”

Just over four minutes later, Vitorino scored after an assist from freshman forward Ronnie Gorman, giving Liberty a 3-0 lead. The score remained the same until the final whistle.

“You know it’s another three points in conference,” Wells said. “It allows us to be able to push forward in terms of what we’re looking to achieve right now, which is winning a championship. I couldn’t be happier.”

The win brings Liberty to a 2-1 record in Southern Conference play. They will face East Tennessee State University at Summers-Taylor Stadium in Johnson City, Tennessee, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

McClelland is a sports reporter for The Liberty Champion.